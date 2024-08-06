Harris-Walz 2024: The Minnesota Govenor Wins The Veep Stakes Over Shapiro And Kelly

As I reported yesterday Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has been selected as the vice-presidential candidate to join Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Walz’s reputation as a grounded and effective legislator helped him outshine a strong field of contenders, edging out Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as Harris’s running mate.

At 60 years old, Walz is approximately five months older than Harris, and ultimately, it was their connection that solidified the partnership along with his winning personality. Notably, Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and other vice-presidential candidates swiftly commended the selection of Walz and vowed to unite in the effort to secure their election.

Good friend John Heilemann, lead political writer and founder of Puck, was the first to report that the Minnesota governor would be announced as Vice President Harris’ running mate. My sources indicate that the agreement was finalized during a face-to-face meeting at Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory on Sunday in Northwest Washington, D.C. and that Shapiro was told of the choice late Monday evening.

The Harris team believe that Walz’s capacity to be an effective attack dog, combined with his great sense of humor and strong middle-class appeal, as well as his ability to connect with key demographics, were the reasons she chose him. She was also impressed with his robust track record as a member of Congress and his significant accomplishments as the governor of Minnesota.

Walz has been dubbed a “political unicorn” for his unique appeal to both the progressive wing and moderates within the party. Nationally, he may not be widely recognized, but within the Democratic Party, he’s long been viewed as a model for other leaders to follow.

Walz was the characterized the leaders of the modern Republican Party, especially former President Donald Trump and his running mate Senator JD Vance of Ohio, as rather “weird,” a term that went viral. He has held this view for a while, and now with Vice President Kamala Harris emerged as the Democratic presidential nominee, he has become one of her key supporters. Walz has been fervently critiquing the Republicans, which has enabled Harris to focus on advancing her optimistic campaign theme of “Freedom.”

In a recent interview, when asked about potential Republican criticism of being too progressive, Walz laughed and replied, “If ensuring our school kids receive free breakfast and lunch to become better students, providing top-notch healthcare that everyone can afford, or living in a state with a top-five business rating makes me guilty, then I accept the charge.”

One of his significant achievements is the recent signing of a bill into law that offers free breakfast and lunch to all K-12 students in participating schools, irrespective of their family’s income. This initiative seeks to remove the stigma and administrative hurdles linked to means-tested meal programs, guaranteeing that every child has access to nutritious meals at school.

During his first term as governor, with a Democratic majority in both the House and the Senate, he transformed Minnesota into a sanctuary for the LGBTQ* community. They recognized abortion as a fundamental right and eliminated access barriers. They also legalized recreational cannabis, enacted laws granting driver’s licenses to all Minnesotans irrespective of immigration status, implemented automatic voter registration, established paid family and medical leave, provided tax rebates for individuals earning under $75,000, set new climate targets, and eliminated parental fees for families with children on Medicaid.

Walz’s appeal to rural, white, middle-class, and independent voters could aid Harris in broadening her electoral support. His diverse background as a high school geography teacher, military veteran, and football coach equips him with versatile leadership abilities that is very relatable to voters the Democrats need to win in November.

Fundraising Capabilities: Walz has shown impressive fundraising skills, essential for a successful campaign. His recent attendance at fundraisers for Harris underscores his capacity to garner financial backing. He boasts a diverse donor base, ranging from first-time small contributors to major corporate supporters, who appreciate the transformation he has brought to Minnesota.

Walz’s background offers a stark contrast to Harris’s tenure as a former attorney general and U.S. Senator from California, creating a balanced ticket that could attract a wide range of voters. They may seem like a political odd couple, yet this pairing could prove to be a victorious combination.He has garnered national attention for his media appearances and his skill in effectively reframing political messages. His visibility could be a valuable asset in a national campaign, as the media appreciates his sense of humor and his ability to deliver a folksy yet impactful critique of the Trump-Vance ticket.Regarding foreign policy, he is pro-Israel and has condemned the actions of Hamas, being among the first governors, whether Democrat or Republican, to denounce the October 7th attack on the Jewish state. “If you did not find moral clarity on Saturday morning, and you find yourself waiting to think about what you needed to say, you need to reevaluate where you’re at,” Walz said at a vigil held at Congregation Beth El in suburban Minneapolis held right after the attack.Overall Jewish organizations were quick to embrace the new addition to the Democratic ticket.

“Not only is Governor Walz an accomplished and beloved leader in the state of Minnesota, having been elected five times to the House of Representatives and twice to the governorship, but he is also a proud pro-Israel Democrat with a strong record of supporting the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Marc Mellman, chair of the PAC affiliated with the Democratic Majority for Israel group, stated.

“We know the Harris-Walz team will stand up for our shared values, protect our community, and pursue smart, pro-Israel, pro-peace leadership abroad. We’re all in,” said the liberal pro-Israel lobby J Street, which has long history of supporting Walz.

Walz is recognized as a supporter of Ukraine. He has expressed strong support for the nation, especially during the ongoing conflict with Russia. Walz has participated in calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other governors to show solidarity with Ukraine. Moreover, he has highlighted the importance of backing Ukraine against foreign aggression.