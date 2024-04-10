‘Handing Democrats Their Dream’: Trump Unloads On Lindsey Graham After He Says Abortion Isn’t A States’ Rights Issue

JASON COHEN

Former President Donald Trump accused Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina of helping Democrats by criticizing his stance on abortion.

Trump said on Monday that states should make their own abortion laws, but Graham asserted he “respectfully disagree[s] with President Trump’s statement that abortion is a states’ rights issue.” The former president claimed in a Truth Social post that the senator’s stance will lead to Democrat election victories.

“Senator Lindsey Graham is doing a great disservice to the Republican Party, and to our Country,” Trump posted. “At first he wanted no Abortions under any circumstances, then he was up to 6 weeks, where you’re allowed Abortion, now he’s up to 15 weeks, where you’re allowed Abortion, but what he doesn’t understand, or perhaps he does, is the Radical Left Democrats, who are destroying our Country, will never approve anything that he or the Republicans want. They love this Issue, and they want to keep it going for as long as Republicans will allow them to do so.”

“Terminating Roe v. Wade was, according to all Legal Scholars, a Great Event, but sometimes with Great Events come difficulties. Many Good Republicans lost Elections because of this Issue, and people like Lindsey Graham, that are unrelenting, are handing Democrats their dream of the House, Senate, and perhaps even the Presidency,” he continued.

Many pro-life leaders criticized Trump for his stance, while others said that they were disappointed but hope to “educate” the former president if he is reelected.

“Dobbs does not require that conclusion legally and the pro-life movement has always been about the wellbeing of the unborn child – not geography,” Graham stated following Trump’s announcement.

