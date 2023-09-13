Gov.Ron DeSantis Says Media Has To Cover For Biden’s ‘Weakness’ Because ‘Nobody Wants’ Kamala Harris Taking Over

Harold Hutchison

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said Monday that the media is covering for President Joe Biden because “nobody wants” Vice President Kamala Harris to take over.

Biden’s aides hastily cut off a press conference during his trip to Vietnam after he randomly said he was going to go to bed. He visited that country after attending the G20 summit in India.

WATCH:



“This is a guy that is stumbling around the world stage. He is projecting weakness,” DeSantis told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “I think our enemies have already taken advantage of that. It’s likely to invite even more problems around the world and so, you know, it’s sad. But I think it’s obvious that he has been struggling for quite some time. And you’re right, the corporate press is going to do whatever they can to run interference for him and I also look and think about who is waiting in the wings with Kamala and I think you’re right in terms of the aptitude.

“She’s basically been his impeachment insurance because people know no matter how bad Biden is, nobody wants Harris,” DeSantis, who is running for president in 2024, said.

Biden has suffered some falls, including one at the Air Force Academy June 1. He also fell down while on his bike in June 2022 and stumbled on the steps of Air Force One on two occasions. Biden now takes a different set of stairs onto the VC-25 used as Air Force One, among other concessions to his age.

“I think you have a lot of very left-wing aides and staffers in the White House. And I think you have a line to people like Valerie Jarrett, Obama,” DeSantis said when asked who he thought was making the decisions. “I think they are all involved behind the scenes pushing him in a very left-wing direction.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.