GOP 2024:Trump And DeSantis To Fundraise Back-To-Back In Palm Beach This Week

Mary Lou Masters

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are both set to appear at fundraising events in Palm Beach, Florida, this week for their respective campaigns as the race for the GOP primaries intensifies.

MAGA Inc., a political action committee campaigning for a second Trump administration, is hosting an event at Mar-a-Lago, and DeSantis is gathering a group of conservative donors and leaders for a retreat just eight minutes from Trump’s estate the next day, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Though the two continue to be neck-and-neck in GOP primary polling, the timing of the two events are not connected, those close to both fundraisers told the WSJ. Palm Beach has long since been an ideal area for donations, as a large swath of wealthy individuals reside there, according to the WSJ.

Trump and DeSantis reportedly have very different fundraising styles, with Trump largely getting money from “low-dollar donors online” and DeSantis relying on “high-dollar donors,” Terry Sullivan, who managed former presidential candidate Marco Rubio’s campaign in 2016, told the WSJ.

Donald Trump is scheduled to appear Thursday at a Palm Beach fundraiser. On Friday, Ron DeSantis kicks off a three-day retreat with donors and other supporters. https://t.co/H3PnMy5Ghs — Mark R Smith (@MarkDaVinciGrp) February 20, 2023

Trump will make an appearance at the PAC’s event on Thursday, and DeSantis’ weekend-long retreat will directly follow. The Gov.’s event comes just before his book release on Feb. 28 followed by a nationwide tour thereafter.

DeSantis raised $200 million for his second gubernatorial campaign last year, and has $70 million left over, the WSJ reported. Trump started the new year with $6.8 million in funds.

Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are the only candidates officially in the race, and many expectDeSantis to hold off on announcing his candidacy until the legislative session ends in May.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.