On Earth Day, Global Eco Navy and Global Eco Army will be celebrating the excellent service to our Planet by over 1,000 Eco-Marines and Eco-Soldiers that had joined this wonderful journey Worldwide in 4 Continents, our Planet’s serviceman and women planted trees and conducted cleanups in Ukraine, Burundi, Colombia, Mexico and USA. Global Eco Navy and Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay are joining forces to clean-up the Hillsborough River in Tampa, Florida and they are inviting you to join this cleanup and many others soon. Gathering in these types of activities enables the community to develop a sense of purpose to care for Mother Nature. Further, it also brings people together with a common vision to network and meet new friends and business opportunities while giving back to the community.

Global Eco Army and Global Eco Navy is honored to have the attendance of Mr. Whit Remer, Sustainability & Resilience Officer for the City of Tampa on the Earth Day Event. On Thursday April 21, 2022, 35 Eco-Marines will gather to clean the Hillsborough River in Tampa, Fl to get the plastic pollution and other types of waste out of harm’s way in order to protect the wellbeing of maritime animals and birds in the Tampa Bay area.

In the past, Global Eco Army and Global Eco Navy along with other For-Profits and Non-Profits gathered together Worldwide to SAVE THE PLANET On Valentine’s Day, Earth Day, Angel Day, and Tree Planting Day in 2021. The Non-Profits that joined on the important mission were Constitutional and Legal Congress and International Anti-Criminal Alliance in Ukraine, Greening Burundi and Youth Committed to Environmental Advocacy in Burundi, Africa, Gimnasio Del Norte High-School in Bogota, Colombia and Green People in Mexico D.C, Mexico. As of February, 2022, Argentina, Australia, Maui and Kenya are additional countries looking forward to joining Global Eco Army, Navy and Air Force to help reverse our Planet’s pollution by Land, Air and Sea.

When: Thursday, April 21st, 20229:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Where: Buddy Brew Coffee-Armature Works 1910 N Ola Ave # 8 Tampa, Fl 33602. (proud coffee sponsor)

Note: Tickets will include a Global Eco Navy shirt, 1 coffee and 1 croissant along with gift bags. (Amazon proud sponsor of goodie bags)

Raffle items will be available with a $25 raffle ticket purchase to assist on the fundraising goals for the charity. Raffle items will include 4 $50 Gift Cards from Poolside Apparel Store in Clearwater Beach, FL and 1 $60 Gift Card from Capital Grill Restaurant in Tampa, Florida. Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay is the Event’s Proud Sponsor of a $1,000 (value) Sunset cruise boat for 6 with Capitan included along with 2 bottles of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. Starting bid at $250. Winner will be announced on 4/21/2022 at 9:00 PM.

ITINERARY: Breakfast at Buddy Brew – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Clean-up with Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay – 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Fun boat ride with Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay – 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

Who Should Attend?

If you want to join 7 billion other people to make a collective impact in the World in one day, this is the place to be. We master at turning our Planet around and reversing water, air, and soil pollution Worldwide in the fastest and most effective way possible.

If you would like to help us be the matchmaker of high-end products, technologies, services, AND funds that scaled up can change the World, come on over and join us. Multi-Million and Multi-Billion Dollar Technologies are waiting to be matched with the right companies to help SAVE THE WORLD. The right technologies with the right funds needed for deployment become soulmates giving birth to a cleaner, greener, and polluted-free PLANET for all.

If you want to meet like-minded individuals and exchange eco-friendly business ideas or hobbies, you will be at the right place.

If you have an eco-friendly business and would love to showcase your product or service to the World, let us help you. It is our passion to be the matchmaker of eco-friendly companies and eco-friendly customers.

If you are a couple and want to meet other couples that want to provide a greener future to their family, you will be able to interact and foster relationships with people in the community with similar values as you.

If you are part of the Local, State or, Federal Government and would like to showcase Environmentally Friendly practices taken by your City and State to help SAVE the Environment by Land, Air, and Sea, we would love to have the honor and privilege to showcase your initiatives to the World for others to follow your great example.

If you are single and want to meet your eco-friendly soulmate, he or she will be here.

The entire World is our guest, Global Eco Army is the most efficient and innovative system where all can exchange great eco-friendly ideas, innovate the World we live in, and meet the most amazing people on the Planet that are inspired, forward thinkers, unique, unafraid to solve the World’s greatest existential issues affecting all, but most important of all eager and willing to take action and make their dreams come true individually and collectively. If you wish to get involved in this beautiful charitable cause to help preserve Mother Nature on Earth Day in any capacity as volunteer, sponsor or, donor feel free to visit globalecoarmy.org

TICKETS: $50 per Guest. Get your early bird tickets today! Ticket $100 after 4/18/2022. Only available via Global Eco Army website on the event section at GlobalEcoArmy.Org. No day of event sales. For sponsorship options, or any inquiries please contact alicia.v@globalecoarmy.com

Global Eco Army and Global Eco Air Force Goal is to plant 8 Billion Trees Worldwide and Global Eco Navy Goal is to remove 10% of Plastic Pollution Worldwide. We need the World to join us to achieve this important mission collectively with all the Countries united thriving together for a cleaner Environment by Land, Air and Sea. We must raise $30 Billion to start this ambitious mission. LOVE is the INGREDIENT that bonds people together for a great cause for our Planet, says President & CEO, Alicia Valdes. Love is the foundation of all we do! The Love for Planet Earth makes us conscious beings who see the opportunity to help in any capacity we deem possible within our reach. Global Eco Army, Navy and Air Force are the HEART, LUNGS and BRAIN of our Planet. These are the reasons why we need to raise $30 Billion Dollars to plant 8 billion trees Worldwide to start.

Amazon provided 40 employee volunteers to plant trees along with Global Eco Army on Plant A Tree Day and Holiday Fundraiser which took place on December 17, 2021. We are very thankful to Jeff Bezos for the initiative to SAVE OUR PLANET with Amazon employees in Tampa joining Global Eco Army’s ambitious goals to plant 8 billion trees Worldwide. Global Eco Army is very proud of the LOVE PRINT ON EARTH with AMAZON. We are very thankful to Marco Escalona with Green People and the Eco-Soldiers in Mexico for uniting and creating our first Global Eco-Army in Mexico.

Our Planet Earth is facing many Environmental challenges, where not one Country or group of Countries could mitigate alone. We need a Global Eco Army, which has as main goal to seek the participation and involvement of each and every Country on the Planet without exception.

Having all Countries participating in creating solutions to the problems we face today, we will all be able to take, the necessary actions to clean up our rivers, lakes, oceans, air and soil pollution. Global Eco Army solves the World’s greatest existential issues that had been affecting over 7 billion humans in the past 100 years.

President and CEO Alicia Valdes states: We are thrilled of the prospect of Celebrating such an important day for our Nonprofit Organization on Earth Day. On our 2nd Earth Day Celebration is when we can take pride on our work SAVING OUR PLANET Worldwide.

The past year in 2021 and this year, we were very lucky and honored to have wonderful sponsors such as: Catania Media Consultants, Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay, Savas Group – Charles Rutenberg Realty, Inc. Kenor International – Promoting Health through Education, Genesis Communication, UCP, Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, Channel 8 News, ABC Action News, Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend, Bloom, Bay News 9, Home Depot, Home Depot Rental, Lowe’s, iCustom, Target, Glenn Mitchell State Farm, The Solar Shade, W05, Amazon, Sign Solutions, Zewan, ECS Elemental Construction Services, Green People, Solar Source, La Rosa Realty, Carja Construction, AG Supercars, WTS Dynamics, The Fresh Market, The Guardian Accounting Group, Capital School, International Violinist Susana Szakacs, Sky Art, Pinzon Vision Media, John Kantor Photography, Worry Free Marketing, Epic Fundraising Events, Raramuri Ventures, Poolside Friendly Fun Fashion, Red Tree Landscape Systems, Lance Waller, Alexa Model & Talent, The American Mermaid, Santana Logistics, Emily Alexandra Cosmetics, Face Forward Actors & Models, John Casablancas Modeling, Rejuv Salon & Barber, Festivals of Speed, Hobbs Chiropractic, Talk Yo Ishh, El Puente, Clear Channel Outdoor, Supporting Water, WindJet, Fresh Life & Co, Tower Realty Partners, Achievers Business Academy, Lawyer Craig E. Rothburd PA, Attorney Keith A. Warshofsky, P.A, Buddy Brew Coffee, Dr. Francisco Arevalo Office, Ocean Prime Restaurant, Donatello Restaurant, Capital Grill Restaurant, Rick Gilbert and 100+ more.