Get ready, Florida, the Republicans are about to cause pain and suffering to the veterans, the elderly, and poor kids as “The Perfect Budget Bill” is moving forward.

A budget bill that President Donald Trump got passed through the Senate and the House is targeting $880 billion in spending cuts over the next decade, with Medicaid being a significant focus. President Trump called it “The Perfect Budget Bill aimed at cutting waste and fraud.

But this bill won’t cut waste and inefficiencies; it will deeply impact benefits for millions of Americans; the vast majority of them, ironically, voted for President Trump. The fact is the GOP and Trump have wanted to cut the social safety net that for years has been an investment in taking care of those Americans who need it the most.

Let’s start with our military; as of this year, approximately 800,000 non-elderly veterans rely on Medicaid for their healthcare needs. Medicaid plays a crucial role in filling gaps not covered by other programs like the VA or TRICARE, providing essential services such as mental health care, long-term care, and chronic disease management. It’s a vital safety net for many veterans and their families.

In Florida, over 111,000 veterans live in poverty, and Medicaid is their main healthcare source, so next time you see your member of Congress, you might ask them if they really support those who have served this country. Let’s not forget Elon Musk and his team have already dealt Florida’s vets a big blow.

Federal budget cuts have significantly impacted veterans in Florida, especially through reductions in services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The VA is on track to cut 83,000 jobs, which accounts for over 17% of its workforce. These cuts affect healthcare, housing, education stipends, and other essential services for veterans. Veterans make up 30% of federal workers, meaning they are disproportionately affected by workforce reductions.

Let’s talk about Florida’s poor, people who work yet still can’t get by without help from Medicaid. In Florida, a significant number of working individuals struggle to afford basic necessities despite being employed. A University of Florida report found that nearly half of Florida households fall into the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) category, meaning they earn too much to qualify for public assistance but not enough to cover essential living costs. Additionally, more than 2.8 million Floridians live below the official poverty level.

You might recall that former Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who is now representing the state in the US Senate, promised to expand Medicare in the Sunshine State then failed to act on that promise. Florida’s decision not to expand Medicaid has had significant economic and healthcare consequences.

Studies suggest that the state has missed out on billions in federal funding, which could have supported hospitals and healthcare providers. Additionally, Medicaid cuts could lead to around 33,000 job losses in Florida, including 17,000 healthcare jobs and 16,000 jobs in other sectors.

The state GOP has argued that avoiding Medicaid expansion has helped Florida maintain a lower tax burden and prevent excessive government spending. However, this decision has also left many hardworking, low-income residents without access to affordable healthcare.

Ler’s talk about kids – There are ongoing discussions in Congress about budget cuts that could impact programs supporting low-income families and children with special needs, particularly in rural and underserved areas. For example, proposed reductions to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have raised concerns among advocates. These programs are vital for providing healthcare and food assistance to millions of people, including children with special needs.

Some lawmakers are pushing for these cuts as part of broader efforts to reduce federal spending, but others are warning about the potential harm to vulnerable populations. Public opposition and advocacy are playing a key role in shaping the debate.

We will see just what the budget cuts will look like in the end but you still have time to call your member of Congress if you think they are going to far on the proposed Medicaid cuts.