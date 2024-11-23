FRANK RICCI: What Tampa’s Pam Bondi Needs To Do

Frank Ricci

When she becomes attorney general, Pam Bondi should follow the law wherever it leads her to root out corruption within the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and those acting as proxies for the hidden hand of the administrative state.

She is a highly qualified nominee, bringing two decades of experience as a prosecutor, including eight years serving as attorney general of Florida.

President-elect Donald Trump’s delayed sentencing in New York is a travesty. It has been postponed for years instead of being dismissed, allowing the scales of justice to tip in favor of delay, dysfunction, and deceit.

The left pines for the last laugh after President-elect Trump leaves office, forsaking the rule of law for lawfare. While the case may be stalled, the Trump Justice Department must not pause in its pursuit of truth.

This is not about retribution; it is about redemption. We must hold accountable those who weaponize the law to achieve political ends. It is essential to deliver justice and deter future abuses of power that will erode our republic.

Lawfare is the weaponization of the legal system to achieve political goals, threatening the foundation of our republic. It uses legal institutions to punish, distract and silence opposition. It perverts due process, turning it into a tool to apply financial pressure, amplify narratives and influence elections. The process itself becomes the punishment. Without accountability, the rot will only fester.

The American people have spoken: all charges in every case against President Trump should be dismissed. It is not about Trump; it is about him standing in the way of those who would manipulate the system for personal gain.

For too long, elected officials and bureaucrats have used law and policy to advance agendas they could not achieve through legitimate means. This is not hypothetical — it is historical.

The American people have witnessed how lawfare bleeds into other areas of government if unchecked. Bondi has a reputation for being tough, if she holds perpetrators accountable it will have a chilling effect on corruption at the state and federal levels that no one is above the law.

The pandemic itself was weaponized through lawfare, costing the livelihoods of firefighters, teachers, cops and hospital workers who refused the COVID-19 vaccine. It became clear the original science had changed. Yet, these heroes still have not been reinstated. The persecution they faced was driven not by science, but by political power.

For the middle class, the feeling of betrayal is all too familiar. Trump stands as the only political figure who has consistently said, enough. As constitutional defender and brilliant attorney Mark Paoletta stated, “People who abuse their power should be held accountable.”

The relentless campaign against Trump by the Department of Justice and its state proxies is an attack on the middle class. Those we entrusted to represent us in Washington have betrayed that trust.

Trump’s willingness to challenge entrenched power has made him a target like no other political figure in modern history. From the Russia hoax to two baseless impeachments, to state officials attempting to remove him from the ballot, and now, the endless indictments aimed at sidelining and imprisoning him — Trump has paid the price for standing up for the powerless.

The narrative pushed by lawfare perpetrators is predictable and dangerous. They claim that any effort to hold them accountable is retribution, painting their accusers as vengeful authoritarians. This narrative must be exposed for what it is: a shield to evade justice.

Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, is a leading voice exposing the justice system’s double standards. He points out the irony: those guilty of lawfare are now terrified that the very tools they once wielded will be used against them, legally and with due process. As Davis said: “These Democrat operatives must face severe financial, legal, and political consequences for their criminal conspiracy against rights.”

Trump’s Justice Department can demand transparency and bring to light the corruption that has plagued him. But without accountability and legal action, these revelations mean little. To the perpetrators in the DOJ and their proxies across the nation — lawyer up.

The time for tolerance is over. The corrupt elites who have weaponized the law to destroy a president, silence dissent and crush the middle class must be held accountable — or America is lost. The DOJ and its proxies have waged war on our democracy. The rule of law is under siege, and if we do not act now, power will reign supreme. To the perpetrators: your reckoning is coming. President Trump should not back down.

Frank Ricci was the lead plaintiff in the landmark Supreme Court case Ricci v Destefano. He retired as a Battalion Chief in New Haven CT. He has testified before Congress and is the author of the book, Command Presence.

