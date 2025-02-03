Fox News Host Takes Down ‘The View’ For First Time Ever In Ratings Showdown

Nicole Silverio

Fox News host Harris Faulkner’s program, “The Faulkner Focus,” took down ABC’s “The View” in average total ratings for the first time ever in the month of January.

“The Faulkner Focus,” which airs during the 11 a.m. time slot, ended the month with an average total of 2.552 million viewers, while “The View” garnered an average of 2.508 million. Fox News remained the most-watched cable news network by garnering 2.7 million total viewers and averaging 1.9 million viewers across the day, according to AdWeek.

“I could not grab this big win without my wonderful team,” Faulkner said. “It’s a testament to the hard work and passion we put into bringing Americans the latest news and analysis on what matters most to them. The Faulkner Focus is a place where audiences can tune in and know their questions about the day’s headlines will be answered with respect for all sides and we are proud viewers continue to choose us at 11 a.m.”

Other programs on Fox News, including “America’s Newsroom,” “America Reports” and “Outnumbered,” reached all-time high numbers in the month of January, according to AdWeek. “The Five” remained its top viewed program with an average of 4.76 million total viewers, while “Jesse Watters Primetime” and “Hannity” received 4.12 and 3.76 million total viewers, respectively.

The network received a large number of viewership during President Donald Trump’s inauguration, while its competitors such as CNN and MSNBC witnessed a ratings drop in comparison to previous years.

“The View” has become a staunchly anti-Trump program ever since he rose to political prominence in 2015. The day following the 2024 election, the show scored its highest viewership in a decade by garnering 4.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched episode since Barbara Walters’ farewell episode on May 16, 2014, Variety first reported.

During that episode, the co-hosts spent the first segment lamenting the reelection of Trump. Co-host Sunny Hostin emotionally stated that she was “profoundly disturbed” by Trump’s defeat of former Vice President Kamala Harris and warned that the then-president-elect would seize “almost unfettered power.” Hostin further accused Latino voters of supporting Trump in record numbers due to “misogyny.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg warned without evidence that Trump intended to break up interracial marriages and replace the non-white spouse with a white person during an October segment.

