Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Says JD Vance Is ‘Probably Losing’ By Explaining ‘Childless Cat Lady’ Remarks

Nicole Silverio

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade said on Monday that vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance is “probably losing” by explaining his scrutinized “cat lady” remarks.

Vance has come under fire for mocking a slew of Democratic women, including Vice President Kamala Harris, by calling them a “bunch of childless cat ladies” during a 2021 interview on Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlsons former show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Kilmeade warned Vance is losing the argument by explaining and drawing attention to his remark.

“I think that he was on a podcast where he was asked, about [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s] statement that she said in the past that, you know, ‘I don’t know about having kids with climate change in the world in turbulence,’ and that was his response to it, but it was brought up by Trey Gowdy that he, about this story where they met two nuns, greatest Americans who love America,” Kilmeade said. “What about George Washington? Never had any kids. Does that make him a bad American? And he went ahead and said, no, there’s people that try to have kids or don’t want to have kids and are great Americans.”

“So he wants to explain himself. The question is, when you’re explaining, you’re usually losing, and that’s all they want is him to sit there the whole time and explain the comments. He does a lot of interviews, a lot of podcasts, did a lot of publicity for ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ for the movie and for the book. So they’re going to be pulling up all of this,” he continued.

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Says JD Vance Is ‘Probably Losing’ By Explaining ‘Cat Lady’ Remarks pic.twitter.com/pHFaQ4NPqS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 29, 2024

Vance defended his comments during a Sunday evening segment with Fox News’ Trey Gowdy, where he said the political left “radically” took his statement out of context. The Ohio senator accused his political opponents of being “explicitly anti-child and anti-family,” in which he argued having children is “the most selfless thing” a person can do.

“But there are a whole host of people who don’t have children for a whole host of reasons. And they certainly are great people who can participate fully in the life of this country. And that’s not what I said, Trey. If you look at what the left has done, they have radically taken this out of context and, in fact, aggressively lied about what I’ve said,” Vance said on Sunday.

“What I do think is true, Trey, and this goes to the heart of what I was talking about three years ago in those comments, but it’s going to be something I continue to talk about, is that the left has increasingly become explicitly anti-child and anti-family,” the Ohio senator continued.

The Harris campaign, along with other Democrats, have heightened their attacks on Vance by repeatedly calling him “weird.” Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell assured CNN on Monday that Harris will not pick a running mate who is as “weird” as Vance.

“He [Vance] can absolutely not be Vice President of the United States, so anyone who she [Harris] picks will be vehemently more qualified than a guy who thinks that if you’re a single, hard working woman in America, you should have to pay more in taxes … So I don’t think Kamala Harris is going to pick anyone as weird and creepy as J.D. Vance,” Swalwell said.

The liberal media and Democrats have accused Vance of believing women should remain in violent marriages, based on remarks he made in 2022 about the surging divorce rates. Vance assured voters he does not hold that belief and accused the left of twisting his words during a July 15 segment on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

