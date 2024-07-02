Fourth Time’s The Charm? Military Drags Away Biden’s Gaza Pier For Third Time Amid Weather Concerns

WILL KESSLER

U.S. forces have removed the Biden administration’s pier it built in Gaza for the third time due to possible damage from incoming weather.

The pier, which was designed to deliver humanitarian aid, needed to be temporarily removed to Ashdod, Israel, due to high seas that could further damage the project, according to a post on X from U.S. Central Command. The $230 million pier has been marred with issues and controversy since being built in mid-May to help struggling Palestinians affected by the war between Israel and Hamas, having already been removed two other times.

“In the last week alone, more than 10 million pounds of aid was delivered to Gaza via the temporary pier, providing the second-highest volume of aid in all crossings,” the X post reads. “Today, due to anticipated adverse weather and heightened sea state, the temporary pier was moved from the coast of Gaza back to Ashdod, Israel.”