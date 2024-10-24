Former Obama Official Credits Trump For Reaching ‘Young Men,’ Says Harris Must ‘Push Back On That’

Mariane Angela

Former White House communications director Dan Pfeiffer acknowledged Tuesday on CNN that former President Donald Trump is having success connecting with younger male voters.

During an appearance on “The Lead With Jake Tapper,” Pfeiffer emphasized that Vice President Kamala Harris must rise to the challenge if Democrats are to counter Trump’s growing influence among Gen Z men. Tapper raised concerns about Harris’s current approach and referenced a New York Times opinion piece discussing the importance of the Democratic Party addressing the interests of specifically young men.

“The context of that conversation was about the need for Democrats to reach out to Gen Z men in particular and using the platforms in which these men consume news, which is not CNN is not necessarily positive America for some of them,” Pfeiffer explained. “And right around the time I did this, I had that conversation, she did that interview with All the Smoke, a podcast hosted by two former NBA players that targets that exact group, particularly young black men.”

Pfeiffer admitted that the Democratic Party is falling short in reaching young men compared to what the Trump campaign has been doing.

“I think we have to be doing more to reach out to Gen Z men, both for this election and over the long term because this is what Trump is doing every day. He may be canceling his events, he may be canceling CNBC and NBC and all the other things,” Pfeiffer said.

“What he is doing is every day sitting down and doing a podcast with some podcaster whose audience is largely young men. And that’s where he has made gains in selection and we have to push back on that.”

Trump is set to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast for the first time Friday, despite Rogan previously stating he wasn’t interested in giving him a platform. Harris is also in talks for a potential interview with Rogan, as her campaign seeks to bolster support among male voters, though no appearance has been confirmed yet, Reuters reported.

