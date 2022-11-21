For Now Trump Sees ‘No Reason’ To Return To Twitter Following Reinstatement

Harold Hutchison

Former president Donald Trump said Saturday he saw “no reason” to return to Twitter after the social media site’s new owner, Elon Musk, reinstated his account.

“I don’t see any reason for it, they have a lot of problems at Twitter, you see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it,” Trump said Saturday evening during a virtual appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas, The Hill reported.

Musk reinstated Trump’s account after polling users about the decision. More than half of the 15 million users voted ‘yes’ for the account to be reinstated.

Musk previously announced the reinstatement of the accounts of Comedian Kathy Griffin, the satire site Babylon Bee and commentator Jordan Peterson.

“The people have spoken,” Musk tweeted. “Trump will be reinstated. Vox populi vox dei.”

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a Jan. 8, 2021 statement that announced Trump’s ban from the social media site after the former President said he would not attend the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Trump says he has no interest in returning to Twitter after reinstatement https://t.co/0fiaQw7X2s pic.twitter.com/jY7o0gLMEQ — The Hill (@thehill) November 20, 2022

Trump reportedly signed a contract requiring him to post original content to Truth Social, which is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group, and to not repost to other social media sites for six hours, according to TechCrunch.

Musk closed the $44 billion purchase of Twitter on Oct. 27, with the intention of restoring free speech to the social media site, according to the Wall Street Journal. His takeover prompted multiple advertisers to pause spending, while Democratic senators pushed for a Federal Trade Commission investigation.

