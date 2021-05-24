Floridians watch with interest as the US-Canada Border To Remain Closed At Least Another Month

Kaylee Greenlee

The border between the U.S. and Canada will remain closed to non-essential travel through June 21, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.

The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 21, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Essential travel to the U.S. from Canada and Mexico includes essential workers, approved temporary employees and trade, according to the DHS.

“To protect your health and limit the spread of COVID-19, we’re extending the measures currently in place by another 30 days. Non-essential travel between our two countries remains restricted until June 21st,” Trudeau said.

Canada requires travelers who enter the country via plane to stay in a designated quarantine hotel for at least three days in addition to testing negative for COVID-19, according to the Canadian government. Travelers are responsible for funding their stay in a government-approved hotel and any other expenses while they wait for their test results.

Even after a traveler receives a negative COVID-19 test, they’re required to comply with Canada’s 14-day quarantine, according to the government. If travelers break with the country’s guidelines they face $750,000 fines and up to six months in prison.

Canadian officials allowed immediate family members of citizens and permanent residents to enter the country starting in June 2020 as long as they didn’t have COVID-19 or symptoms, according to the Canadian government’s website.

