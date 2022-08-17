Florida School Slaps Advisory Labels On More Than 100 LGBTQ, Race-Based Books

Reagan Reese

A Florida school district has placed warning labels for parents on more than 100 books containing LGBTQ and raced-based content, according to Fox News.

Collier County public schools in Collier County, Florida, began adding warning labels to books in the district library after a February “Porn In Schools Report,” according to Fox News. The “advisory notice to parents” stickers are placed on books in both the school’s library and online catalog.

“This Advisory Notice shall serve to inform you that this book has been identified by some community members as unsuitable for students. This book will also be identified in the Destiny system with the same notation. The decision whether this book is suitable or unsuitable shall be the decision of the parent(s) who has the right to oversee his/her child’s education consistent with state law,” the label states, according to Fox News.

The “Porn In Schools Report” was created by the Florida Citizens Alliance, a non-profit for K-12 education reform, according to the report. The report stated that Collier County public schools’ library includes 66% “questionable content” such as LGBTQ books about gender self identification aimed at elementary aged students.

“To ensure that parents retain control over what their child is reading from the media center collection, we provide parents directions for accessing the online system in order to view books checked out by their child(ren),” Collier County public schools told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “As noted above, we have developed procedures to allow parents and community members to object to media center books.”

The report lists “LGBTQ-focused novels” with “gender self-identification and same-sex marriage” which were allegedly aimed at students from twelve months to eight-years-old. The books in question “contain indecent and offensive material.”

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights In Education bill into law in March 2022 which prohibits lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation in from classrooms kindergarten to third grade. Critics have deemed the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Florida Citizens Alliance did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.