Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Gets Rock Star Welcome At UFC 273

DAVID HOOKSTEAD

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis set the UFC 273 crowd on fire Saturday night.https://4a30b1f549813ed83ba53e1fc10e908d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

DeSantis, who is considered a popular 2024 option for the GOP, was in the house for the highly-anticipated UFC event in Jacksonville, and when he entered, the crowd treated him like an absolute rock star.

You can watch a video of him greeting fans and getting a thunderous applause in the video below.

Epic night for @GovRonDeSantis last night at #UFC273 with his entrance, his intro by @Jon_Anik and his ringside reaction with @danawhite he’s such a boss. pic.twitter.com/c93GK8FNxX — Florida Grand (@florida_grand) April 10, 2022

At one point during the event, DeSantis was formally announced to the audience as being in attendance and again, the crowd went nuts for him.

Desantis at UFC. Yeah I'm thinking he's running pic.twitter.com/LnlGOclgm3 — coochie (@Kindlad69) April 10, 2022

Do we think the UFC crowd likes DeSantis or do we think the crowd likes DeSantis? Judging from the videos of him at UFC 273, I think the obvious answer to that question is yes.

There was a noticeable uptick from the crowd when he entered and when he was formally introduced. The videos speak for themselves.

The UFC crowd in Jacksonville popped for Ron DeSantis. — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) April 10, 2022

It was great to meet with the legend @DanaWhite in Jax ahead of the big fight between @GameBredFighter and @USMAN84kg this Saturday in a sold out @VyStarVetArena! #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/C47XWlsgCK — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 22, 2021

It also shouldn’t surprise anyone that DeSantis is popular among UFC fans. Florida has hosted multiple events and when the country shut down during the pandemic, UFC president Dana White looked to Florida to help host events.

Let us know in the comments below your thoughts on the crowd’s massive reaction to DeSantis attending the fights.