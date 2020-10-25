Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: Race Day and the city and the fans are ready

Today we at Sports Talk Florida are very excited to be the home to one of the Tampa Bay area’s top sports events. The NTT Firestone Grand Prix was supposed to launch the 2020 INDYCAR season in March but in the year of COVID 19 things change which now means St. Pete it will be the final race of the campaign.

The 14-turn, 1.8-mile temporary circuit is the only street course that wasn’t canceled on the 2020 schedule and there is little time to adapt. Title sponsor Firestone announced a new three-year deal as title sponsor of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with race dates announced through 2023 at a morning announcement

Scott Dixon has controlled IndyCar’s title race since the start of this disrupted start-and-stop season. Reigning champion Josef Newgarden remained undeterred and slowed Dixon’s runaway rout.

The American has whittled 85 points off of Dixon’s lead and turned Sunday’s season finale into a championship-deciding event.

Newgarden is now 32 points behind Dixon in a bid to win back-to-back titles and IndyCar found 19,872 scoring scenarios that could determine the champion when the checkered flag falls in downtown St. Petersburg.

Time Series Session 9:15 AM – 3:00 PM Gate Hours 9:30 AM – 10:15 AM USF2000 Race 2 10:40 AM – 11:10 AM NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm-Up 11:30 AM – 12:20 PM Indy Pro 2000 Race 2 12:40 PM – 1:25 PM Porsche GT3 Cup Race 2 2:30 PM NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race

Schedule subject to change without notice

All times Eastern Time

Masks or face coverings are required to be worn at all times. People are asked to respect guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including social distancing guidelines. Be sure to enter through either Gate 1 to Gate 5 and you can’t bring anything to the track.

