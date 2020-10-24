Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: Plenty of fun and excitement today at the races.

This was supposed to be where the 2020 INDYCAR season began on the streets of St. Petersburg but it is now where things draw to a close with all the championship on the line. The weather will be warm and it is not normally how the season ends on a street course, but what is normal about this season of COVID 19?

DON’T FORGET TO LISTEN TO ALL THE RACE ACTION SUNDAY ON YOYR HOME FOR THE FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST.PETERSBURG – SPORTS TALK FLORIDA 820 AM – THE BIG 8

The race is between Scott Dixon and Newgarden and one of these talented drivers will take the Astor Challenge Cup home with them come Sunday afternoon. At the moment Dixon leads Newgarden by 32 points and must finish ninth or better in the No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to earn his sixth championship.

This will be the 14th and final race of the 2020 season, which starts at 2:30 p.m. (ET), Sunday with live coverage on NBC and the Pennzoil INDYCAR Radio Network. The street course in St. Pete a tough 14-turn, 1.8-mile temporary circuit that incorporates the scenic city streets of St. Petersburg and part of a runway at the Albert Whitted Airport.

Here is what is happening today in on the streets of St. Pete.

Time Series Session 8:15 AM – 5:45 PM Gate Hours 8:30 AM – 9:15 AM MX-5 Cup Race 1 9:30 AM – 9:50 AM USF2000 Qualifying 2 10:10 AM – 10:30 AM Indy Pro 2000 Qualifying 2 10:55 AM – 12:25 PM NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice 12:50 PM – 1:35 PM MX-5 Cup Race 2 1:55 PM – 2:40 PM Porsche GT3 Cup Race 1 3:05 PM – 4:20 PM NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying 4:40 PM – 5:25 PM USF2000 Race 1 5:40 PM – 6:25 PM Indy Pro 2000 Race 1

Schedule subject to change without notice

All times Eastern Time

Schedule subject to change without notice

All times Eastern Time

Spectators are asked to enter at either Gate 1 or Gate 5 – expect a temperature check. Here’s a map. Masks or face coverings are required to be worn at all times. People are asked to respect guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including social distancing guidelines.