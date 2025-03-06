‘F*ck You!’: Megyn Kelly Lists Dems Who ‘Must Be Targeted’ In Midterms After Refusing To Protect Women’s Sports

Hailey Gomez

On her show Tuesday, SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly listed the Democratic Party senators who “must be targeted” in the midterm elections after they refused to hold a vote on keeping biological men out of women’s sports.

Democratic senators blocked Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act on Monday evening, which sought to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports. Despite a majority of Americans supporting the bill, Democrats defeated the legislation by voting 51 to 45 along party lines, killing a cloture vote on the bill.

On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly said that while she believes Democrats in blue states like California and New York won’t be “punished for their absurd vote,” she called on billionaire Elon Musk to help financially target swing-state Democrats during the midterm elections.

“Here are the true villains, the ones who are in swing states who must be targeted. I’m begging Elon to use some of his money, and he’s 100% with me on this issue, 100% with me,” Kelly said. “I beg you to use some of your money to help defeat the following people. Arizona, both of them have to go — Ruben Gallego, it should have been Kari Lake anyway, she would have voted the right way. Mark Kelly, who I liked and who I still have a personal affinity for. I’m sorry, you need to go. If I could wave my magic wand, you’re fired, sir, because you voted the wrong way.”

“Georgia — Jon Ossoff, who’s got a daughter but doesn’t seem to give two shits about what happens to her on the sports field. Raphael Warnock, who I think is going soon anyway. Michigan — Gary Peters [and] Elissa Slotkin, you have to go too. You didn’t show up. You didn’t think it was important enough, even though you’re one of the women in the Senate, to show up and support young girls trying to work their way up the power chain behind you,” Kelly added.

In an effort to address women’s sports and transgender ideology, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office declaring that the United States’ policy would be to “recognize two sexes, male and female.” In addition to the order, Trump signed another executive order called “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” which vows to “protect opportunities for women and girls to compete in safe and fair sports.”

Kelly went on to list four additional swing-state senators, highlighting Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman for appearing to “act” like the “man of the people,” as he has continuously called out his colleagues in his party on hot-topic issues over the past year.

“Nevada — Catherine Cortez Masto, you too. Jacky Rosen, gone, if I have anything to say about it. Pennsylvania, fuck you, John Fetterman! You act like you’re a man of the people. You’re going to look out for the weak. You get it. You don’t get shit. You really don’t,” Kelly added. “That part of your brain still appears to be injured because you’re going to let all these little girls go out there and get a traumatic brain injury. You of all people who understand what a brain injury can do. Screw you and your working-class appeal.”

“Then there’s Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin, who exposed herself as a complete idiot in those confirmation hearings that I went down to. She was one of the dopiest people we saw up there,” Kelly said. “I’m not surprised she landed in the wrong place. But those are swing state Democratic senators who ruined the protection of girls and women thanks to their votes on this issue. They ought to be targeted, and they ought to be made to pay at the ballot box the next chance we get.”

The push to get the legislation through would aid Republicans in codifying Trump’s executive order on women’s sports, ultimately fulfilling his promise to American voters from his campaign.

According to a Harvard CAPS Harris Poll, 69% of Americans surveyed said they support “banning men who have undergone operations and hormones to become women from girls’ sports.” That poll was conducted between Feb. 19 and Feb. 20. Of the majority of support, 50% were Democrats, 86% were Republicans and 70% were either independents or other, according to the data.

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screenshot/YouTube/”The Megyn Kelly Show”)

