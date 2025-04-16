Farmers from Florida to California think another tariff war will put them out of business for good.

Farmers from Florida to California, many of whom voted for President Donald Trump, are concerned they could go out of business because of his self-imposed tariffs.

Florida is a major player in the citrus industry, producing around 20.2 million boxes of citrus in the 2023–24 season. Oranges comprised 89% of the state’s citrus production, grapefruit accounted for 9%, and tangerines and tangelos represented 2%.

Regarding exports, Florida shipped 395,000 cartons of fresh fruit, with Belgium and the European Union receiving most of the grapefruit, while Canada is taking most of the oranges and tangerines. Additionally, 1.75 million gallons of frozen concentrated orange juice were exported to Europe and Canada.

Florida’s annual sugar exports, the state’s agricultural exports, are detailed in reports from the Florida Department of Agriculture and SelectFlorida.

Florida-origin exports reached $69 billion in 2023, with Canada, Brazil, and Mexico being among the top destinations. If you’re looking for specific sugar export data, checking Florida’s agricultural export reports might be the best approach.

Tariffs have become a cornerstone of Trump’s economic policy since his return to the White House, and he attempts to use them to close trade deficits and restore U.S. manufacturing. Economists, however, say American consumers could pay the cost of the tariffs through higher prices for goods.



Back in the first Trump administration, farmers who were affected by retaliatory tariffs implemented by other nations received substantial financial assistance from the administration during his inaugural term. The $23 billion bailout was incorporated into the package to mitigate the adverse economic effects of the trade war with nations such as Canada and China.

The tariffs imposed on U.S. agricultural exports significantly reduced market access and lowered the prices of crops like soybeans.

The Trump tariffs have had mixed effects on the U.S. economy. On one hand, they were intended to protect domestic industries and generate revenue, raising over $2 trillion in the next decade. However, they also led to higher costs for consumers and businesses, reduced imports, and retaliatory tariffs from other countries. These factors contributed to a projected GDP decline of up to 1%.

Some industries, like steel and aluminum, saw temporary benefits, but others, such as automotive and technology, faced significant challenges. Overall, the tariffs created economic uncertainty and strained international trade relations.

The uncertainty has caused the stock market to become erratic and the farmers to be put on edge, as we are less than 90 days into this administration.