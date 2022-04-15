EXCLUSIVE: The Head Of A Christian Texas School Told Kids The Church Is ‘Normalizing Same-Sex Relationships’

CHRISSY CLARK

The head of an Episcopal church school in Texas told students that the church is embracing LGBTQ ideology and “normalizing same-sex relationships,” according to an audio recording obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.

David Baad, the Head of School at the Episcopal School of Dallas (ESD), encouraged students to “affirm” the identities of the “LGBTQ” ideology in the name of the Episcopal Church, according to the audio recording. Baad evoked a quote from the Episcopal church’s Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, who appears on CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight.”

“[Homosexuality] is an issue about which the Episcopal church has taken a very clear position,” Baad said. “Mike Curry … has a quote that sums it up … ‘LGBTQ siblings, we stand with you in this moment. And we continue to affirm that you are, and always have been, a blessing to our church. But, above all, you are children of God.’”

“This includes normalizing same-sex relationships, so that gay couples are comfortable being out among us in the same appropriate ways that heterosexual couples are,” Baad continued.

Baad is one of several administrators and teachers pushing an ideology on students and online. ESD’s Rev. Nate Bostian authored a blog on the cohesion of the Episcopal Church and controversial “diversity, equity, and inclusion” ideology. Bostian encouraged readers to look at the work of Cornel West and Ibram X. Kendi — two race-essentialism ideologues — for more information.

Teacher Jenn Jarnagin posted several tweets berating white people, according to screenshots obtained by the Daily Caller.

“Will my dream of throwing 90% of straight white men into the ocean ever be a reality?” Jarnagin tweeted.

Jarnagin said in a separate tweet that she doesn’t believe there are any good cops.

“Out of respect for my followers for whom this would add to the trauma already caused by living in fear of police, I won’t retweet the videos of cops escalating violence,” she said. “But, man, if you’re still in the ‘not all cops’ boat, I’m going to need you to explain that logic to me.”

In another tweet, the teacher replied to a friend insinuating that she might berate white people for speaking during a diversity, equity and inclusion seminar

A group of ESD parents told the Daily Caller that they were upset that the Head of School sent parents and students emails regarding George Floyd at least three times, though the school never acknowledged when 13 American soldiers lost their lives in Afghanistan in August.

Baad sent parents pages of resources on how to talk to young children about race and racism following the death of George Floyd, including a CNN town hall with Sesame Street on racism. A separate resource encouraged parents to talk with their kindergarteners about race and racism as well.

One former ESD parent — who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution against her child — told the Daily Caller she believes that the organizations that accredit ESD are to blame for the critical race theory-inspired programming.

ESD is accredited by several organizations, including the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS), which promotes a slew of left-wing ideologies and critical race theory-inspired curricula for schools. The school is also accredited by the Southwestern Association of Episcopal Schools (SAES). SAES’ leadership believes in repaying black Americans for the “debt of generations of systemic racism,” according to a post from Bishop Eugene Sutton.

“Because of membership in NAIS schools are held captive by their agenda. Identity ideology … is prevalent in nearly every course, assembly, and even chapel at religious schools,” the parent said. “The devotion to these progressive ideals is at the forefront of these schools. Instead of traditional math, science, literature, and history, our children are being exposed to gender theory and social justice at every turn.”

The Episcopal School of Dallas declined the Daily Caller’s request for comment.