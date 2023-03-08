EXCLUSIVE: School Administrator Tells Teachers To Keep Students’ Gender Transitions A Secret From Their Parents

Reagan Reese

In a “leadership memo,” South Kitsap School District administration advised educators to conceal a student’s change in gender identity from their parents, according to an email obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Teachers were provided guidance on how to change a student’s gender identity in school records and how to hide the change from parents.

“The district will not condone the intentional or persistent refusal to respect a student’s gender identity or gender expression, or inappropriate release of information regarding a student’s transgender or gender-expansive status,” according to a district document obtained through a Moms For Liberty Kitsap Chapter public records request.

A Washington school administrator reminded teachers to conceal student’s school records that reveal a gender change from parents, providing them with instructions on how to log such information into school databases, according to an email obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In a January “leadership memo,” South Kitsap School District Assistant Principal Tom Edwards provided guidance to teachers that advises them to ask a student, before talking to parents, if their family knows about their gender change, according to an email obtained by the DCNF. The guidance explained a new method to help teachers note in school databases a student’s change in gender and if their identity is to be hidden from their parents.

Using the popular fictional character Harry Potter as an example, the guidance shows that if a student is comfortable with their change in name and pronouns being shared, it will be reflected in their student records and visible to their parents or guardians. The example shows that the student once went by “Harry Potter” and now is called “Helen Potter.”

If a student isn’t comfortable with their change in name being shared with their parents, their profile will be privately marked within school and teacher databases, and their name at birth will remain visible to their parents, the guidance showed. Concealed from parents, a transgender student’s record will note that they prefer to go by a different name and that it is not to be used when talking with family.

The example also uses the popular fictional character Ron Weasley, who has transitioned to a female and does not want his parents to know, the guidance showed. Teachers are to note that Weasley prefers to go by “Regina” and that name is not to be used when talking to family.

Teachers are also provided additional step-by-step guidance on how to change student’s records to reflect their gender change and how to hide said changes from parents, the email showed. Educators were told to spread the document “widely” to inform others.

All school district policies follow “state and federal laws” including the gender-inclusive school policy, South Kitsap School District told the DCNF.

Students are also permitted to use locker rooms and bathrooms on the basis of biological sex rather than gender identity, according to a district document obtained through a Mom’s For Liberty Kitsap Chapter public records request. The document titled, “Gender-Inclusive schools: It’s the right thing to do and it’s the law” includes information on how educators should go about concealing a student’s change in gender identity.

Educators are reminded that students are allowed to dress in a way that corresponds with their gender expression and on overnight trips, students are permitted to participate in accordance with their gender identity, the document stated.

“The data, the medical research and the mental health research is on our side – parents – not policymakers,” Joy Gjersvold, Moms For Liberty Kitsap chapter chair, told the DCNF. “Now law supersedes the natural rights of a parent when it comes to raising their child. Public education has become the white van our parents warned us about, with the creepy predator in the front seat asking our children if they’d like a piece of candy.”

Edwards did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

