EXCLUSIVE: ‘Rightly Concerned’: Chip Roy Demands Answers On Migrant Shelter Crime Data After Deadly Police Shootout

Jason Hopkins

Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy is demanding local law enforcement reveal crime data stemming from a nearby migrant shelter in the wake of a deadly shootout by an illegal immigrant.

Jorge Jose Chacon-Gutierrez, an illegal migrant from Venezuela, died late last month after firing at San Antonio Police Department officers who had arrived at his residence in response to a domestic violence call. The incident has prompted Roy, whose district covers where the shootout took place, to call for answers on how many alleged incidents have taken place from the nearby San Antonio Migrant Resource Center (MRC) since it opened.

“I write today because my constituents are rightly concerned about the massive influx of illegal aliens into the San Antonio region and deserve answers on the increased illegal alien population’s impact on public safety,” Roy wrote to San Antonio Chief of Police William McManus, in a Monday letter exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In San Antonio, at least 626,232 illegal migrants have been encountered since January 2021, with most hailing from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Honduras, according to Roy’s office. Since MRC first opened on July 7, 2022 to the present, it has housed at least 345,907 foreign nationals.

Roy’s letter went into detail about the recent shooting involving Chacon-Gutierrez, where the illegal immigrant fired upon three San Antonio police officers with a rifle he had with him in bed. The shootout led to the hospitalization of one officer and the death of Chacon-Gutierrez after officers returned fire.

A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to the DCNF that Chacon-Gutierrez had entered the U.S. unlawfully in November 2023, and according to Roy’s office, had been given a future immigration court date set for April 2026.

“Any crime committed by an illegal alien is a preventable one, which needlessly creates victims and puts responding officers in greater jeopardy,” the congressman continued. “Indeed, Border Patrol issued a bulletin warning that the Venezuelan-based prison gang Tren de Aragua has over 1,000 members in the U.S. and has been given the ‘green light’ to fire on and attack law enforcement.”

The recent shooting in San Antonio has prompted the Republican lawmaker to focus attention on the nearby MRC which has housed hundreds of thousands of migrants since it began operations.

Roy’s letter asks the San Antonio Police Department to provide the number of calls for help originating from the MRC since it opened in July 2022, including the breakdown of the type of calls — such as felonies, misdemeanors, requests for patrol and the dates of calls. The letter requests other details, such as how many of these calls generated police reports, how many resulted in the presence of Child Protective Services, how many resulted in hospitalizations, among other requests.

The congressman gave the San Antonio Police Department a deadline of Aug. 26 to provide the answers to his list of questions.

Since the beginning of the Biden administration, Border Patrol agents have encountered more than seven million migrants crossing illegally into the U.S., according to the latest data from Customs and Border Protection.

The San Antonio Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screenshot/YouTube/RepChipRoy)

