EXCLUSIVE: Republican Study Committee Unveils 2025 Budget Proposal Section Aimed At Rolling Back Biden’s Gun Agenda

Mary Lou Masters

The Republican Study Committee (RSC) is unveiling part of its 2025 budget proposal aimed at curbing President Joe Biden’s gun-control policies, according to a copy of the document first obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation on Wednesday.

The RSC slams the Biden administration for what it views as a “crusade to infringe on Americans’ right to bear arms,” citing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF’s) gun registry and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the budget proposal states. The proposal includes several provisions from Republican Reps. Michael Cloud of Texas, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Richard Hudson of North Carolina, Jeff Duncan of South Carolina and Bob Good of Virginia that would strengthen firearm protections.

“The Second Amendment serves to limit governmental overreach and to protect the rights of individuals,” the proposal reads. “The Left has continued its attacks on the second amendment and individual liberties, including the ATF’s billion-record gun registry that would cover 100% of firearm transactions, criminalizing millions of law-abiding gun owners overnight by making it a felony to own certain firearms with pistol braces, and the so-called ‘Bipartisan Safer Communities Act,’ which will do nothing to reduce gun violence.”

READ THE DOCUMENT BY CLICKING HERE.

The RSC’s budget proposes implementing Cloud’s No Retaining Every Gun In a System That Restricts Your (REGISTRY) Rights Act, which would bar the ATF from using records to produce a federal firearm registry and require the agency to “destroy all firearm transaction records on file.”

The budget also supports Clyde’s Stop Harassing Owners of Rifles Today (SHORT) Act, which would prevent the ATF’s pistol brace rule.

Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in June 2022, which he touted as “the most significant law” on the issue “in the last 30 years.”The federal gun control legislation freed up funding for “red flag” and crisis intervention initiatives, as well as expanding background checks for those aged 18-to-21-years-old.

The RSC supports defunding the “red flag” provisions from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, according to the budget proposal.

RSC Chairman Kevin Hern and the RSC’s Budget and Spending Task Force Chairman Ben Cline are releasing the full 2025 budget proposal on Wednesday, which includes other sections on reducing regulation, promoting conservative values, preventing cuts to social security and more.

The White House did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

