EXCLUSIVE: Nat Sec Watchdog Urges Army To Investigate Military Training That Called Pro-Life Orgs ‘Terrorist Groups’

Jake Smith

A national security organization filed a request on Sept. 19 for the Army inspector general to investigate whether staff at a branch garrison violated the law by allowing pro-life organizations to be referred to as terrorists in training classes, according to a copy of the request obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Revelations emerged in July that a counterterrorism training class at Fort Liberty included a slideshow presentation that labeled certain pro-life groups as “terrorist groups,” which was shown to over 9,000 soldiers over the course of seven years. The Center to Advance Security in America (CASA) filed a complaint to the Army inspector general last week alleging that staff at Fort Liberty violated military law by allowing the slideshow to be presented for years until it was widely reported in July and received considerable public backlash, according to a copy of the complaint.

“The American people deserve to know all of the details surrounding the creation and usage of the training for access point guards at Fort Liberty labeling Americans involved with the pro-life movement as ‘Terrorist Groups,” CASA Director James Fitzpatrick told the DCNF. “CASA filed this complaint with the hope that it will assist in finding those responsible for the wide distribution of this dangerous anti-American rhetoric within the Army.”

The complaint from CASA declares that it is unfeasible that the Army would allow Fort Liberty to let such a slideshow be created and presented, and urges for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Further, the complaint alleges that staff at Fort Liberty may have violated a Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) code in allowing the slideshow to be created and presented in a counterterrorism training course. The code in question states that certain offenses, broadly defined as committing conduct unbecoming of a servicemember or “neglects to the prejudice of good” are punishable by law.

“Given the vast attention given to this issue through the print media, social media, and Congress, it is clear that the labeling of anti-abortion Americans as being members of ‘Terrorist Groups’ has, at the very least, been a neglect that is to the prejudice of good order and discipline in the armed forces,” the complaint reads. “It has also brought discredit to the armed forces as it has generated many negative news stories and potentially created reputational damage with Americans who may think that the Army is targeting them for engaging in constitutionally protected speech.”

CASA told the Army inspector general that an investigation would reveal whether the incident was in violation of the UCMJ code, as well as who was responsible for the creation of the slide show and who knew and allowed it to be presented. CASA also expressed concern that “the American public’s trust in the military is beginning to erode” because of partisan politics, and said that the pro-life group “terrorist group” slideshow only compounds this problem.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have raised alarm that such a slideshow could ever be shown at Fort Liberty, especially over the course of roughly seven years. Though the Army has confirmed that the slides were made and presented without authorization, Army Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Patrick Matlock told lawmakers on Sept. 19 that the individual who created them has not been fired.

“There has been absolutely zero transparency from Army leaders on any accountability measures,” Nicole Kiprilov, executive director at the Coalition for Military Excellence, told the DCNF. “That is unacceptable, and we are taking further, much-needed steps to ensure that we deliver to the American people the transparency they deserve.”

The Army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

