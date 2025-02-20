EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Urge Bondi To Prosecute Officials, Left-Wing Activists Subverting Deportation Efforts

Adam Pack

Four House Republicans are urging President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute elected officials and left-wing activist groups allegedly subverting the administration’s deportation efforts.

GOP Reps. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Andy Harris of Maryland, Eric Burlison of Missouri and Pete Sessions of Texas sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi Tuesday, exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. House Republicans’ urging the DOJ to pursue legal action against those violating federal law comes after multiple reports of left-wing organizations and elected officials colluding to help illegal migrants evade federal immigration authorities. (RELATED: Mexico Seizes Nearly $40,000,000 Worth Of Meth After Trump Forced Action On Drug Trafficking)

“We write today to applaud your prosecution of Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James and to respectfully request that you continue prosecuting individuals, organizations and elected officials who aid and abet illegal aliens in evading Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers,” the Republican lawmakers wrote. “Assisting aliens in avoiding deportation is illegal; therefore, we urge you to continue upholding the integrity of the American system.”

“Far-left politicians and nongovernmental organizations [NGOs] are flouting the law under the assumption that it will not be enforced. We ask that you demonstrate that such violations will not be tolerated.”

The letter alleges that left-wing organizations such as Code Pink, Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network and the Immigration Defense Project are actively providing resources to illegal migrants to evade detection by ICE.

The GOP congressmen also urged Bondi to prosecute elected officials helping illegal migrants evade detection by ICE.

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy appeared to suggest that he was harboring an illegal migrant on his property on Feb. 3, leading border czar Tom Homan vowing to prosecute the elected official for appearing to violate federal law. Murphy walked back the shocking claim days later.

Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman’s account on X published a series of tweets in Spanish and Chinese on Feb. 7 guiding illegal migrants on how to interact with ICE agents and linked to resources providing legal aid to migrants.

A spokesperson for Goldman told the Daily Caller the congressman’s tweets were not geared toward illegal migrants, but intended for American citizens and legal immigrants who could be wrongly detained by ICE.

Homan warned New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that he is working with the DOJ to determine whether the left-wing firebrand violated federal law by hosting a virtual webinar advising illegal migrants on how to handle encounters with ICE on Jan. 11.

“Let’s hope she’s not educating the next person who gets out and murders a young college student in Georgia,” Homan said on Fox News on Feb. 16. “These are bad people we’re looking for. So she can call it education all she wants, but we all know it’s about evading law enforcement. These people have been ordered removed. The people we’re looking for now have final orders. They’re criminals. They’re in the country illegally.”

The GOP congressmen also asked Bondi to provide a report to Congress detailing the number of cases the DOJ prosecutes against elected officials or advocacy organizations that break federal law over subverting deportation efforts.

Bondi filed a lawsuit against Hochul and James on Feb. 12, citing a New York state law allowing immigrants to obtain a driver’s license regardless of legal status. The Trump administration hit Chicago and the state of Illinois with lawsuits on Feb. 6 over the city and state’s sanctuary laws, which restrict cooperation between local officials and ICE.

“This is a new DOJ,” Bondi said during a press conference announcing the Justice Department’s lawsuit against the state of New York. “We are taking steps to protect Americans, American citizens and angel moms.”

“New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops today,” Bondi added. “We sued Illinois. New York did not listen. Now you’re next.”

Bondi also pulled DOJ funding from sanctuary cities and called for an investigation into sanctuary jurisdictions that subvert ICE’s deportation efforts on Feb. 6, which was the former Florida prosecutor’s first day in office.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

