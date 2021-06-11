EXCLUSIVE: Gov. DeSantis Tears Into Fauci After Leaked Emails Reignite Wuhan Lab Leak Theories

Mary Margaret Olohan

MIAMI — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tore into Dr. Anthony Fauci during an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation following the release of leaked emails reigniting Wuhan lab theories.

DeSantis sat down with the DCNF’s Mary Margaret Olohan Monday morning in Miami, Florida and discussed how he handled lockdowns in his state, Fauci’s emails, his bill combating China’s influence on American academics, transgender athletes in sports, and more.

The interview came after the governor signed two bills Monday aimed at combating the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in the U.S.

“To me the most troubling thing was the way they were trying to scurry to tamp down any inquiry in the origins of COVID,” the governor said of the Fauci emails. “They did not want this lab leak hypothesis to be tested or investigated. And you have to understand why, especially now a year later when we know there really is no other really strong explanation for how this thing could have started.”

“I think that’s because there was U.S. money that has gone to fund this type of research,” he continued. “I think that some of these grants end up in these charities that can end up in Wuhan. And I think all that needs to be investigated.”

