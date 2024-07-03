EXCLUSIVE: Conservative Group Warns RNC Delegates Against Purging Pro-Life Positions From GOP Platform

REBEKA ZELJKO

Advancing American Freedom (AAF) sent a letter to Republican National Committee (RNC) delegates on Monday cautioning against dropping pro-life positions from the GOP platform.

The letter highlights emerging “rumors” about members of the GOP who are looking to distance themselves from pro-life issues as November looms, and alleges that anti-abortion Republicans are being locked out of the party’s decision-making process on key issues. AAF’s pointed letter, which was signed by various pro-life groups, calls for Republicans to “never waver in the defense of life” for the sake of “political expediency.”

“Pro-life conservatives must remain ever vigilant in defense of life,” the letter reads. “As RNC delegates, you are the stewards of the Republican agenda and will ultimately vote whether to accept the 2024 platform. We encourage you to support pro-life planks and vote down any platform that weakens the party’s commitment to the cause of life.”

“The current Republican platform is bold and unambiguous on life,” the letter says. “It calls out abortion as a moral scourge and holds fast to the idea that conservatives must never waver in defense of life. But with rumors of secret, closed-door meetings and some in the party wishing to weaken our pro-life positions, we felt the need to directly address this issue.”

Pro-life activists have attacked former President Donald Trump for his stance on abortion, and after he blamed no-exceptions pro-lifers for lackluster results in the 2022 midterms.

“51 years ago, we have Roe v. Wade, and everybody wanted to get it back to the states,” Trump said during Thursday night’s presidential debate. “Everybody, without exception. Democrats, Republicans, liberals, conservatives, everybody wanted it back, religious leaders. And what I did, was I put three great Supreme Court justices on the court and they happened to vote in favor of killing Roe v. Wade and moving it back to the states.”

“President Trump has long been consistent in supporting the rights of states to make decisions on abortion,” Karoline Leavitt, the Trump Campaign national press secretary, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Joe Biden and the Democrats are radically out of touch with the majority of Americans in their support for abortion up until birth and even after birth, and forcing taxpayers to fund it.”

The former president also added that he agreed with the Supreme Court’s decision to allow abortion pills to remain on the market. This came after a unanimous Supreme Court ruling on Jun. 13 that allowed abortion pills, also known as mifepristone, to continue to be mailed to patients without an in person doctor’s visit.

“The Supreme Court just approved the abortion pill, and I agree with their decision to have done that, and I will not block it,” Trump said during the debate.

The AAF letter emphasizes the importance of strengthening their anti-abortion stance, and making sure Republicans message in lock step.

“The Republican Party platform is more than a messaging document,” the letter read. “It is the roadmap to the future and a commitment to the American voters of what it means to be a Republican. Most importantly, it is a promise to unborn Americans to never stop fighting for their right to life.”

The letter was signed by Paul Teller, executive director for Advancing American Freedom, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Lila Rose, president of Live Action, Jeanne F. Mancini, president of March for Life, Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, Craig DeRoche, president of Family Policy Alliance and Jeff Bradford, president of Human Coalition Alliance.

“The Platform Committee has yet to convene to discuss what language should be in the final document,” Danielle Alvarez, a Trump Campaign senior advisor, told the DCNF.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include comment from the Trump campaign.

