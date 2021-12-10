EXCLUSIVE: CBP Vaccination Rate Increased After Mandate Deadline

Jennie Taer

The number of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) employees that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose to 17,192 after the federal mandate deadline, according to a document obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The DCNF earlier reported that as of Nov. 14, 16,500 border agents were fully vaccinated, and 4,165 border agents were unvaccinated. The federal mandate deadline was Nov. 22.

The latest figures show that 3,478 agents were considered not fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, with religious or medical exemption requests. According to the document, 315 agents aren’t fully vaccinated and have not submitted exemption requests. The document also shows that 419 agents were “unresponsive” to the mandate.

CBP claims that 12,359 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and 55 employees have died from the virus.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Monday that 98% of CBP was in compliance with the mandate. Moreover, 87% of CBP employees had received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 11% of employees submitted exemption requests, according to DHS.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Sept. 9, requiring federal employees to get vaccinated. A CBP union official earlier told the DCNF that border agents who don’t get vaccinated and don’t have approved exemptions could face several levels of discipline, including termination.

“If they do not [get vaccinated], they will be counseled as to the requirements and face the possibility of disciplinary action to include termination from the agency,” the official said.

DHS said it will continue to permit employees to submit their vaccination statuses and exemption requests.

