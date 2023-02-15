‘Everything’s Fine’: Tucker Carlson Rips Biden Admin’s Lack Of Concern Over ‘Toxic Smoke’ From Ohio Trainwreck

Harold Hutchison

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted the Biden administration Monday for what he called an “everything’s fine” approach to an Ohio train derailment that sent “toxic smoke” spewing from the site.

“We don’t want to second-guess anybody, we’ve got to assume everybody involved is doing their best under a highly stressful situation, but did you see that mushroom cloud?” Carlson, an honorary board member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, asked. “That was caused on purpose and maybe there was a good reason, again, no second-guessing, but what it means is those clouds of toxic smoke flew up and out and that toxic smoke almost immediately began killing animals and dead fish washing up on the shore. As one hazardous materials specialist put it, ‘We basically nuked the town with chemicals.’”

A train carrying toxic chemicals derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 3, prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders as authorities moved to address the release of the chemicals. Officials warned of a possible “catastrophic blast” Feb. 6 after authorities carried out a controlled burn.

WATCH:

At least one water utility began improving its treatment systems and preparing backup options as a result of the derailment and spills of the chemicals, at least one of which is reportedly carcinogenic, the Associated Press reported.

“So then representatives from the EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency arrived to restore calm. Yes, an EPA spokesperson, explained that chemicals from the derailed train did enter the local water shed and, yes, they did kill fish, but the drinking water supply remains totally safe,” Carlson said. “The fish are dead, but go ahead and fill your thermos and brew some coffee. Everything’s fine,” Carlson continued. “Now, we don’t know if the locals in East Palestine are drinking the water tonight but we can tell you that the Joe Biden administration doesn’t seem very concerned about either way. Donald Trump got over 71% of the vote in the county in the last presidential election, so that is not exactly the democratic party’s core demographic. Fentanyl, toxic waste spill, whatever they are not our voters, and by the way, what does a chemical spill have to do with climate change?”

Carlson ripped Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for talking more about his concern over a supposed surplus of white men in construction work during a panel at the National Association of Counties conference Monday.

“So nobody is paying attention to the most critical infrastructure? Not the racist roads, but food, water, energy, transportation infrastructure,” Carlson said. “Food, water, energy, infrastructure, what does that add up to? That adds up to a country. You cannot have a country without those things.”

The Environmental Protection Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

