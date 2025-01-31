Everyone aboard an American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter is feared dead

At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River after an American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington D.C., officials said Thursday.

Crews were still searching for other casualties but did not believe there were any survivors, which would make it the deadliest U.S. air crash in nearly 24 years.

Here’s the latest: