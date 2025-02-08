Entertainment Weekend:FOX Super Bowl LIX by the numbers

RANT SPORTS – FOX pulls out the stops

Ahead of the1th broadcast of “The Big Game” on Sunday, Feb. 9 (6:30 PM ET, FOX), will commence Super Bowl LIX week from “The Big Easy” with a by-the-numbers overview highlighting coverage, broadcasters, production, technology, and more.

Plenty of coverage leading up to the game

The primary attractions of this week’s show are undoubtedly the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but numerous co-stars will also be featured. Dedicated Super Bowl LIX programming on FOX, FS1, and FOX Deportes, along with a star-studded cast of FOX NFL on-air personalities and broadcasters, will deliver FOX Sports entertainment throughout the week leading up to the highly anticipated showdown.

The technical team is ready

The fruits of their labor will be on desplay all day Sunday and into the night until the game is over. It is amassive event but one where the crew behind the cameras are just as important as the team that bring you the game.

1st Super Bowl in the broadcast booth for FOX NFL lead analyst and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady

1st time the network rolls out its special takeover of Tubi for “The Big Game” – inclusive of streaming FOX’s telecast of the Super Bowl on the platform live in 4K

2nd Super Bowl called on in the past three years by lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi

2 SkyCams delivering sweeping views of all the action on the field, including a Super Slowmo / 4K SkyCam for the first time

4 Set locations throughout New Orleans, including on the iconic Bourbon Street, inside and outside the Superdome and the Tubi Red Carpet

5th Super Bowl Erin Andrews reports on from the sidelines

5th Time FOX Deportes presents a Spanish-language telecast of the Super Bowl

5 ½ Hours of live pregame coverage on FOX beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Super Bowl Sunday

9 Hours of live Spanish-language pregame coverage on gameday powered by FOX Deportes

11th Super Bowl broadcast on the network – the most of any network in the last 30 years

16 Mobile units deployed around the Superdome

18 Pylon cameras providing pin-point perspectives from the endzones

18 Super Bowls (6th with FOX) worked by rules analyst Mike Pereira

31 Total Super Bowls covered between FOX NFL lead game director Rich Russo and lead producer Richie Zyontz (6th for Russo as lead director, 8th for Zyontz as lead producer)

34 Super Bowl rings won between FOX NFL game and studio analysts

48 Microphones capturing game and player sound

53 Miles of fiber and cable installed around “The Big Easy”

67 Hours of week-long comprehensive Super Bowl LIX programming across FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes

149 Cameras covering the game and pregame (27 super slow-motion cameras, 24 robotic cameras, 23 high resolution cameras, 14 cameras on the Tubi Red Carpet, 12 wireless cameras, 10 Cosm panamorphic cameras, 7 augmented reality cameras)

2,783 Po’ boys served at lunch to the crew on Super Bowl Sunday

6,808 Fiber connections added to Superdome

So, 500 crew members working around the clock putting together all the interviews, making sure that there is no issues come Sunday. The men and women working on the Super Bowl Pregame, game telecast, halftime show and postgame are shows are all at The Ceasars Dome creating the elements for the show.