Entertainment Weekend: What people are streaming on Netflix this week.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime drama Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story debuted at #1 on the English TV List with 12.3M views and ranked in the Top 10 in 89 countries. The second installment of the captivating Monster anthology series stars breakouts Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch (who gave a brilliant and powerful episode 5 performance ), alongside Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Nathan Lane, and Ari Graynor.

Women defying the odds claimed three spots on the English Films List this week. Uglies, the adaption of the New York Times best-selling YA dystopian novel starring Joey King (who also executive-produced) rose to claim the top spot with 26.8M views. The harrowing two-part documentary feature Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter took fourth (7.4M views). Azazel Jacobs’ “remarkable” New York Times critic’s pick His Three Daughters starring Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon and Elizabeth Olsen debuted in fifth place (4.1M views).

The first-ever Korean culinary competition series Culinary Class Wars cooked up a storm to take #1 (3.8M views) on the Non-English TV List this week. The series is turning underdog eateries into hot spots and sparking a restaurant revival that’s got reservation apps sizzling!

Women of a more spirited manner took four spots on the English TV List. Susanne Bier’s whodunnit limited series The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson and Dakota Fanning, snapped up #2 with 10.4M views, and has continued to drive book sales and push Meghan Trainor’s “Criminals” onto a number of top pop playlists including Spotify’s Pop Rising, Apple’s A-List Pop, Amazon’s Pop Culture. Season 4, Part 2 of Emily in Paris found girlhood at #3 (9.2M views). The Oppenheim Group gals rang the bell to claim #4 (1.7M views) for Season 8 of reality series Selling Sunset. Meanwhile on the English Films List, Lee Daniels’ horror thriller The Deliverance starring Andra Day and Glenn Close took #8 (3.1M views).

Fans looking for high-octane action found it this week. Jeremy Saulnier’s high-velocity thriller Rebel Ridge claimed #2 on the English Films List with 16M views. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw zipped into #6 (4M views). Halle Berry enlisted Mark Wahlberg to continue their mission to thrill fans in the action-comedy The Union, which landed another week on the list at #9 (2.6M views). Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of the thriller series Prison Break all took spots on the English TV List for the second week in a row.

On the Non-English Films List, the action-comedy Officer Black Belt (Korea) held #1 (15.7M views) while fans helped push the crime thriller, Sector 36 (India) up to #2 (6.1M views) and the gritty drama Boxer (Poland) to #4 (2.9M views). The irreverent satire Technoboys (Mexico) bopped at #9 (1.2M views). New list entrants on the Non-English TV List this week included Season 3 of I Am Georgina (Spain) at #3 (2.9M views), witty comedy Envious (Argentina) at #5 (2.3M views) and Season 2 of talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show (India) at #8 (1.2M views).