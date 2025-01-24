Entertainment Weekend: “Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae” a powerful documentary on Hulu.

This true crime docuseries examines the murder of Annie Mae Aquash – a Mi’kmaq woman from Nova Scotia, Canada, a mother of two daughters, a teacher, and a revolutionary who fought for Indigenous rights in the 1970s and whose death went unsolved for almost 30 years.

Set between the sweeping landscape of American politics in the volatile 70s and the present-day investigation by Annie Mae’s daughter to uncover secrets from the past, this is a fascinating story of murder, intrigue, love, and betrayal that contextualizes Annie Mae’s story within the larger story of the struggle of Native and First Nations women in their own communities that continues even today.



“Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae” is executive produced by Amy Kaufman, Caroline Waterlow, Ezra Edelman and Riva Marker. Yvonne Russo serves as director and producer. The docuseries is produced by Laylow Pictures in association with Nine Stories Productions.

All four episodes of “Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae” will are now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

As with other Onyx Collective documentaries, it’s likely that this will be released on Disney+ internationally, but this is to be confirmed.