Entertainment Weekend: The Residence Is Now Streaming — And Uzo Aduba Is on the Case

Shonda Rhimes struck TV gold by taking viewers inside the sexy and shocking inner workings of a fictionalized White House with Scandal. Now Shondaland and former Scandal writer and producer Paul William Davies are setting their sights on the unmistakable mansion once again — this time, with a twist. Murder mystery The Residence— now streaming —whisks us inside the most disastrous (and deadly) state dinner in history.Uzo Aduba leads the series as Cordelia Cupp, a wry investigator tasked with untangling the quirky case.

The trailer, above, sets up the high-stakes whodunit: there’s a murderer lurking in the halls of The Residence’s White House, and Cordelia is the only person who can figure out their identity. As the teaser trailer makes clear, Cordelia is the best detective in the world. However, political tensions, escalating lies, and boiling resentments will complicate her mission.

While creator Davies’ work on Scandal means he’s very familiar with the terrain of the White House, he took inspiration from a very different place for his whodunit: the classic Audrey Hepburn and Cary Grant film Charade.“The Residence is honestly a lot of things. It’s funny, it’s suspenseful, it’s clever, it’s totally farcical in places, it’s genuinely romantic in others,” Davies explains — and Cordelia is the engine for all those emotions.

“As a murder mystery, what I think really makes it fresh and unique is Cordelia Cupp. She’s just special,” he continues. Aduba leads a sprawling cast that features Randall Park, Giancarlo Esposito, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jane Curtin, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Edwina Findley, and so many more (including a pop star).

Aduba says, “What makes Cordelia part of the catalog of Shondaland heroines is that she’s strong, she doesn’t mince words, she’s unapologetically herself.” While other characters in The Residence may think the mystery ahead is impossible to crack, Cordelia sees a puzzle worth putting together.

“This case is unsolvable to everyone except Cordelia Cupp,” Aduba says.

As Cordelia searches for clues to solve her most high-stakes case yet, we’re here to unravel the secrets of The Residence, including the plot, latest photos, and the reveal of the victim’s identity. Keep reading for a full preview of the series from Aduba and Davies.

What is The Residence about?

132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous state dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion. Amid all the twists and turns, detective Cordelia Cupp partners with skeptical FBI special agent Edwin Park (Randall Park) to untangle an intriguing (and deadly) mystery. As the teaser reveals, the victim of the murder is A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito), the White House chief usher — and everyone is a suspect.

“The Residence is a different take and spin on the house that we all know — it’s a peek inside a world that we don’t often get to see,” Aduba says, likening it to another one of her classic Netflix series, Orange Is the New Black. “The show begs the question, ‘Who runs the house?’ And the answer is not what we think it is.”

More than anything, Davies hopes viewers will have fun on their journey alongside Cordelia and Edwin. “It’s a word I used over and over and over in so many documents I created for this show. Often in all caps: ‘Keep it FUN,’ ” he says. “I want people to be entertained. I want them to laugh, to be engaged — to try to solve this mystery. I hope they enjoy meeting these people, and they learn something.”

When does The Residence premiere?

Grab your magnifying glass — The Residence is now streaming on Netflix.

How many episodes is The Residence?

Cordelia cracks the case over eight episodes. Each installment of The Residence is a reference to a classic murder mystery. You’ll spy nods to Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher”(which also inspired Mike Flanagan’s 2023 horror drama), Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series, turn-of-the-20th century novel The Mystery of the Yellow Room by Gaston Leroux, and more.

The complete The Residence episode titles are:

Episode 1: “The Fall of the House of Usher”

Episode 2: “Dial M for Murder”

Episode 3: “Knives Out”

Episode 4: “The Last of Sheila”

Episode 5: “The Trouble with Harry”

Episode 6: “The Third Man”

Episode 7: “The Adventure of the Engineer’s Thumb”

Episode 8: “The Mystery of the Yellow Room”

Who is Cordelia Cupp?

Cordelia Cupp is a consulting detective for the Metropolitan Police Department and the most sought-after investigator in the world. She’s known for her unexpected humor, relentless pursuit of truth, and sharp eye for human behavior. For Aduba, these qualities are what Cordelia shares with the Shondaland protagonists that came before her.

“They lean into their strength; they have a voice that’s entirely their own; they are unapologetically themselves, independent and committed to what they believe to be the truth,” Aduba says. “They are smart. They are lethal with their words. They’re fearless women.”

And not only does Cordelia possess all of these amazing characteristics — she’s also an avid birder to boot. While Aduba doesn’t consider herself a birder just yet, she did explore the hobby in order to more convincingly portray the detective. “Cordelia’s passion for birding tells me about her patience. Birding takes an incredible amount of it,” Aduba says. After all, the practice is mostly about waiting for the perfect moment to arise, the actor learned.

“It told me so much about how she investigates cases, because you have to pay attention to every single detail while birding — it all relates,” Aduba says.

Who’s in the cast of The Residence?

A stacked crew of stars lead you on this “comedic, almost farcical” journey, as Davies calls it. The cast of The Residenceis:

Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, a consulting detective for the Metropolitan Police Department. Wry, funny, relentless, intensely focused, supremely confident, an astute observer of human behavior, and a legendary birder, Cupp is the most sought-after detective in the world.

Randall Park as Special Agent, FBI, Edwin Park, a federal agent assigned to work alongside Detective Cordelia Cupp on the night of the state dinner. Park is skeptical of Cupp's unique investigative style. He's our Watson.

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Gentleman) as A.B. Wynter, White House chief usher

Al Franken (Saturday Night Live) as Aaron Filkins, the senior senator from Washington State

Andrew Friedman (Better Call Saul) as Irv Samuelson, director of the National Park Police

Julian McMahon (FBI: Most Wanted) as Stephen Roos, the prime minister of Australia

Edwina Findley (The Wire) as Sheila Cannon, White House butler

Molly Griggs (Dr. Death) as Lilly Schumacher, President Morgan’s social secretary

Jason Lee (My Name Is Earl) as Tripp Morgan, President Morgan’s younger brother and a bit of a screwup

Ken Marino (Party Down) as Harry Hollinger, President Morgan’s oldest friend, closest advisor, and most trusted confidant

Al Mitchell (Stranger Things) as Rollie Bridgewater, head butler/maître d’

Dan Perrault (Strays) as Colin Trask, head of the presidential detail for the Secret Service

Bronson Pinchot (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley) as Didier Gotthard, White House executive pastry chef

Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us) as Jasmine Haney, a young and rising White House assistant usher

Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Your Honor) as Larry Dokes, chief of police, Metropolitan Police Department

Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery) as Marvella, White House executive chef

Spencer Garrett (Bombshell) as Wally Gick, director of the FBI

Singer and actor Kylie Minogue plays herself

Jane Curtin (The Spy Who Dumped Me) as Nan Cox, first mother-in-law

James Babson (For the People) as Daryl Armogeda, operations supervisor

Eliza Coupe (Pivoting) as Senator Margery Bay Bix, junior senator of Colorado

Izzy Diaz (Good Trouble) as Eddie Gomez, carpenter

Paul Fitzgerald (Dare Me) as President Perry Morgan

Ros Gentle (American Horror Stories) as Rachel Middlekauff, media tycoon

Chris Grace (Superstore) as Duane Ladage, electrician

Juliette Jeffers (Tulsa King) as Angie Huggins, White House painter

Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol) as Dana Hammond, chief of staff to President Morgan

Nathan Lovejoy (The Good Place) as Alden Tamridge, Australian ambassador

Taran Killam (High Potential) as St. Pierre, an energy medium

Julieth Restrepo (Griselda) as Elsyie Chayle, White House housekeeper

Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth) as Bruce Geller, White House engineer

Brett Tucker (Big Leap) as David Rylance, Australian foreign minister

Rebecca Field (Shameless) as Emily Mackil, White House gardener

Aduba is overjoyed to be leading this star-studded cast. “We have an amazing group of phenomenally talented, good, good, good human beings who are generous, thoughtful, fun, gifted, talented, just awesome … It was straight jams every day with our cast,” she says. “We loved coming to work every day.”