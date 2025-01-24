Entertainment Weekend: Prime Video hit the second season of “The Rig,”now streaming.

Prime Video is now airing the second series of the highly-anticipated thriller, The Rig. The six-part UK Original series, filmed at First Stage Studios in Edinburgh, Scotland.



The series will include returning cast members Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), Rochenda Sandall (Criminal: UK), Owen Teale (Game of Thrones), Mark Addy (Game of Thrones), Molly Vevers (The Spanish Princess), Abraham Popoola (Cruella), Nikhil Parmar (Foundation) and Stuart McQuarrie (Des), alongside new faces Ross Anderson (The Last Kingdom), Phil McKee (Deadwater Fell), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Queen’s Gambit), Johannes Roaldsen Fürst (Hvite gutter) and Alice Krige (Star Trek).

The second series of The Rig sees the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo arrive at a new secret offshore facility called the Stac, nestled deep in the extraordinary and deadly landscapes of the Arctic Circle. Here, the trapped crew must deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the devastating tsunami that destroyed the Bravo, and contend with swirling conspiracies, corporate conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s ocean. The second series will continue exploring global themes – weaving together the past, present, and future of the planet while taking the viewer to spectacular environments and drawing on the frontiers of cutting-edge ocean technology – including the controversial world of deep sea mining.

The series is produced by Wild Mercury Productions (part of Banijay UK), written by David Macpherson and directed by John Strickland (Line of Duty, Bodyguard) and Alex Holmes (The Letter for the King). The executive producers are Derek Wax, David Macpherson, and John Strickland. The series producer is Suzanne Reid, and the co-producer is Matt Brown.