Entertainment Weekend: Peacock hit ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 is one of the Most-Watched Unscripted Series in US

Season 3 of The Traitors has made a strong impact since its premiere on January 9, with the first three episodes debuting on Peacock. According to preliminary Nielsen streaming data, the show achieved 499 million minutes of viewing during the week of January 6-12, marking a series high. This impressive debut not only exceeded the previous best of 402 million minutes from the second season’s premiere in January 2024 but also made The Traitors the most-watched unscripted series in the U.S. during that week across all platforms. Additionally, this launch marked the best premiere week for any unscripted series on Peacock to date.

Viewership for the third season was up 67% compared to the debut of Season 2, which aired on January 12, 2024. The buzz around the new season was also palpable on social media, with engagement up 15% from the premiere of the previous season.

Season 3 welcomed an exciting new cast of reality all-stars and celebrities, adding fresh faces to the competition. Contestants include reality TV veterans such as Carolyn Wiger and Rob Mariano from Survivor, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes from Big Brother, Jeremy Collins and Tony Vlachos from Survivor, as well as other familiar personalities like Chanel Ayan, Dorinda Medley, Dolores Catania, and Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives franchise. The season also features notable players from different corners of pop culture, including Gabby Windey and Wells Adams from The Bachelor, Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser, Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Ciara Miller from Summer House, and Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Also joining the game is British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, professional wrestler Nikki Garcia, and others.

Alan Cumming returns as both host and producer for Season 3, following his Emmy win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program in recognition of his work on Season 2. Season 2 took home four Critics Choice Real TV Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards and won the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality. Season 2 was also recently nominated for a PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television.

New episodes of The Traitors are available to stream Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream in full, only on Peacock.