Entertainment Weekend: Paramount+ Original Series Star Trek Starfleet Acadamy

Paramount+ announced that Sandro Rosta will star in the original series STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY, joining the cast as a cadet. The upcoming series will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. Produced by CBS Studios, the highly anticipated new series will begin production later this month.

Rosta joins the previously announced cast of cadets: Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané and Zoë Steiner, as well as Holly Hunter, who plays the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy. Additional cast members include Tig Notaro and Robert Picardo, reprising their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor, and guest stars Oded Fehr and Mary Wiseman, reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly, as well as recurring guest stars Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

A British Canadian actor and model, Rosta recently graduated from the Oxford School of Drama. During this time, he starred as Romeo in “Romeo and Juliet,” Trofimov in “The Cherry Orchard” and Tom Musgrave in “The Watsons” at the Jermyn Street Theatre. Rosta recently made his professional debut in “The Harmony Test” at Hampstead Theatre.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series’ premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo. STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The STAR TREK franchise on Paramount+ also includes the fifth and final season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, and STAR TREK: SECTION 31, an upcoming original movie with Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh. All seasons of the critically acclaimed original series STAR TREK: PICARD, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

About Paramount+

