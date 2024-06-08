Entertainment Weekend: Paramount+ Has A Red Hot June For Fans To Stream

June heralds the arrival of not just the summer sun but also a hot lineup from Paramount+ featuring series premieres, movies, live events, and more. This month, Paramount+ is excited to roll out new seasons of Mayor of Kingstown and Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, the thrilling animated series Transformers: EarthSpark is back with its second season. For animation enthusiasts and Nickelodeon fans seeking family-friendly entertainment, No Time to Spy: A Loud House Movie offers a full-length adventure based on the Emmy Award®-winning series The Loud House.

If you have a preference for docuseries and documentaries, Paramount+ offers a variety as well. You can explore the music docuseries ‘How Music Got Free,’ dive into the exciting law-enforcement series ‘Chopper Cops,’ or watch ‘Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing,’ a documentary feature on the life and career of the iconic artist.

Are you a fan of live events? We’ve got you covered. Whether you’re a theater enthusiast or a television aficionado, Paramount+ offers the 77th Annual Tony Awards® and the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards®. Moreover, in celebration of June’s Pride Month, Paramount+ highlights the A Mountain of Pride collection, showcasing a selection of movies and series that celebrate LGBTQ+ performers and filmmakers.

June’s lineup of entertainment on Paramount+ is sizzling with new additions. Take a look below for a comprehensive overview of what’s new on the platform this month.

Paramount+ provides a vast selection of shows, films, and events. An additional incentive to try it is the access to your local CBS station, which includes local news, sports, and other programs—a significant advantage. Moreover, it can be bundled with Showtime, offering viewers an abundance of content at a reduced price. Indeed, the seven-day free trial is a valuable opportunity! Immerse yourself and explore the thrilling array of offerings available all month long