Entertainment Weekend: Netflix Top 10 ‘Nobody Wants This’ Rises to #1, ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ Claims #2

Nobody Wants This, Erin Foster’s semi-autobiographical romantic comedy, is actually what everybody wants as it rose to #1 on the English TV List with 15.9M views in its second week. Starring Kristen Bell and ‘defining Millennial crush’ Adam Brody, the series has fans smiling uncontrollably and unable to focus as they re-watched some of their favorite scenes, and kisses, over and over… and over. Fans can vote on what they think was the most rewatched scene here!

Meanwhile, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime drama Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story also kept audiences rapt, clocking 13.1M views to take #2. On the heels of the show’s success, new evidence has been presented leading to a new court hearing for the Menendez brothers, 28 years after they were convicted. For fans looking to dive deeper into the facts of the case, Alejandro Hartmann’s new documentary, The Menendez Brothers, which features new interviews with the brothers, the prosecutors and more, is now available to stream on Netflix.

This week, fans were on the hunt for thrills. On the Non-English Films List, dystopian-thriller The Platform 2 (Spain) debuted at #1 (19.4M views) and ranked in the Top 10 in 91 countries while the original, The Platform (Spain), returned to the list at #5 (3.7M views) and thrilling crime comedy, Trouble (Sweden) debuted at #2 (10M views). On the English Films List, Greg Jardin’s directorial debut It’s What’s Inside took fans for a psychological thrill ride to land at #8 (3.3M views). Audiences rediscovered Tim Burton’s dark fantasy Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children as it soared to claim #1 (7.1M views) on the English Films List while the mind-bending adult animation series from Glitch, The Amazing Digital Circus, debuted on the English TV List at #7 (3.4M views). Complicated love kept fans wrapped up in the drama on the English TV List this week. Romance reality series Love is Blind Season 7 hard-launched at #3 (5.2M views). With more drama to come with new episodes dropping October 9th, here’s everyone you need to know and how to read their body language. The coming-of-age drama Heartstopper returned for its third season at #4 (4.5M views) and 100% fresh. Susanne Bier’s limited series The Perfect Couple, starring Nicole Kidman, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson and Dakota Fanning, held at #5 (3.8M views), and Season 4 of Emily in Paris kept it très compliqué at #9 (2.6M views).

Korean titles continued to dominate the Non-English TV List. The groundbreaking culinary competition series Culinary Class Wars went all out to claim #1 for a third week in a row with 4M views. Season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature, starring Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee, held at #2 (3.7M views) while the first season re-entered the list at #9 (0.9M views). Limited series Love Next Door rose to take #3 (2.5M views).

Documentaries claimed three spots this week including Jailbreak: Love on the Run at #2 on the English Films List (6.5M views), docuseries Mr. McMahon at #6 on the English TV List (3.4M views) and An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case at #7 on the Non-English Films List (3.2M views).