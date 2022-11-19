Entertainment Weekend: NBC wins the weeks TV ratings led by Sunday Night Football

NBC had the most viewers in prime time last week, averaging 5 million. Fox had 4.6 million, ABC had 3.9 million, CBS had 3.7 million, Univision had 1.2 million, Ion Television had 950,000 and Telemundo had 750,000.

Fox News Channel was the most popular cable network, averaging 3.15 million viewers in prime time. ESPN had 2.19 million, MSNBC had 1.66 million, Paramount had 1.58 million and Hallmark had 1.23 million.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race, averaging 8 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 6.8 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5 million.

For the week of Nov. 7-13, the most popular prime-time programs, their networks and viewership:

1. NFL Football: Dallas at Green Bay, Fox, 18.13 million.

2. NFL Football: L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, NBC, 15.84 million.

3. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 12.37 million.

4. “Yellowstone” (8 p.m.), Paramount, 9.41 million.

5. NFL Football: Baltimore at New Orleans, ESPN, 9.36 million.

6. “Yellowstone” (9:14 p.m.), Paramount, 8.44 million.

7. Election Night Coverage (9 to 10 p.m.), Fox News, 7.81 million.

8. “CMA Awards,” ABC, 7.45 million.

9. Election Night Coverage (8 to 9 p.m.), Fox News, 7.27 million.

10. Election Night Coverage (10 to 11 p.m.), Fox News, 7.19 million.

11. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.14 million.

12. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 6.83 million.

13. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 6.77 million.

14. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.61 million.

15. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.45 million.

16. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 6.14 million.

17. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 5.98 million.

18. “The Voice,” NBC, 5.87 million.

19. “NFL Pregame,” ESPN, 5.53 million.

20. “911,” Fox, 5.09 million.