Entertainment Weekend: NBC and TBS stand at the top of the ratings

In prime time last week, NBC was the top-rated network, averaging 5.1 million viewers. CBS had 4.7 million, Fox had 4 million, ABC had 3 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Ion Television had 950,000 and Telemundo had 880,000.

TBS was the most-watched cable network, averaging 2.85 million viewers in prime time. ESPN had 2.68 million, Fox News Channel had 2.26 million, MSNBC had 1.09 million and TNT had 1.05 million.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race, averaging 7.7 million viewers, NBC’s “Nightly News” had 6.5 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.7 million.

Here are the 20 most popular shows on prime-time television for the week of Oct. 17-23, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Pittsburgh and Miami, NBC, 15.53 million.

2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 13.09 million.

3. NFL Football: Seattle at L.A. Chargers, Fox, 12.81 million.

4. “The OT,” Fox, 9.88 milllion.

5. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 9.53 million.

6. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.97 million.

7. “FBI,” CBS, 7.11 million.

8. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.05 million.

9. "NCIS," CBS, 6.91 million.

10. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.9 million.

11. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.88 million.

12. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.8 million.

13. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.23 million.

14. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.13 million.

15. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.09 million.

16. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.08 million.

17. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.91 million.

18. Baseball: NLCS, San Diego at Philadelphia, Fox, 5.74 million.

19. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.58 million.

20. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.51 million.