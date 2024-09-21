Entertainment Weekend: Lights, Camera, Action! ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Show-Stopping Ode to Hollywood With Oscars® Night on Sept. 24

“Oscars® Night” – Hollywood glitz meets ballroom glamour when all 13 couples grace the stage with dazzling performances, dancing to iconic songs from Oscar®-nominated films. “Oscars® Night” premieres TUESDAY, SEPT. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

The night will feature an award-worthy opening number to “Hooray For Hollywood” by Richard A. Whiting, Boston Pops Orchestra & John Williams, choreographed by Britt Stewart and Alan Bersten with partner dances, including the Rumba, Jive, Foxtrot, Paso Doble, Quickstep, Waltz, Salsa and Tango.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from the first two weeks of competition will be combined with the judges’ scores from both weeks to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of a double elimination.

The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola and pro Witney Carson will perform a Jive to “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins.

Fashionista and entrepreneur Anna Delvey and pro Ezra Sosa will perform a Quickstep to “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall.

“The Bachelor” Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Rumba to “Shallow” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper.

NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Foxtrot to “City Of Stars” by Ryan Gosling.

TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Rumba to “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish.

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” by Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes.

Model and cover girl Brooks Nader and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Quickstep to “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton.

Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold will perform a Paso Doble to “Superman – Main Theme” by The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

Reality royalty Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” by Jennifer Hudson.

Movie star Eric Roberts and pro Britt Stewart will perform a Waltz to “The Godfather Waltz” by Nino Rota & Carlo Savina.

TV icon Tori Spelling and pro Pasha Pashkov will perform a Rumba to “This Is Me” by Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble.

“The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber will perform a Tango to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” by Fergie, Q-Tip & GoonRock.

Sitcom and movie actor Reginald VelJohnson and pro Emma Slater will perform a Paso Doble to “Ode To Joy” by Beethoven.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

