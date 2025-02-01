Entertainment Weekend: Hallmark Announces Expansive New Partnership With Network Star Lacey Chabert

Hallmark and Lacey Chabert are entering the new year with many reasons to celebrate. Audiences and fans worldwide cherish Chabert’s warmth, creativity, and heartfelt way of helping people care and connect, both on and off the screen. And new for Holiday 2025, the Queen of Hallmark Christmas movies is partnering with Hallmark to bring an exclusive product collection to Hallmark Gold Crown Stores and Hallmark.com.

This all-new collection of holiday lifestyle products is the ultimate solution for hosting festive celebrations throughout the season, while creating new traditions with family and friends. Available later this year, the new collection features holiday must-haves including greeting cards, gift wrap and unique entertaining essentials—all with Lacey’s signature touch and distinctive details inspired by vintage Hallmark designs. Beyond the holiday season, the Lacey Chabert Collection will extend into 2026 with everyday products that help people create joyful memories year-round.

“Our fans resonate deeply with Lacey’s unique ability to help us tell meaningful stories at the holidays and throughout the year,” said Darren Abbott, Hallmark Chief Brand Officer. “Her warmth and authenticity continuously inspires fans on the entertainment side of our business, and now we’re proud to help extend that positive impact through this special product collaboration across our retail footprint.”

Coming off a banner year in 2024, Chabert’s recent work with the leading entertainment destination spanned such success as starring in her 40th original Hallmark movie (The Christmas Quest) and debuting Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, a new, original unscripted series, which she executive produced, as part of the company’s robust foray into unscripted programming on Hallmark+. Chabert will continue her partnership with Hallmark Media through hosting and executive producing a second season of Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, as well extending her multi-picture movie deal, where she will star in, develop, and produce Hallmark film projects into 2025 and beyond.

“I’m incredibly grateful to continue to star in, develop and produce inspiring and rewarding projects like Hallmark’s widely adored original movies and the second season of Celebrations with Lacey Chabert,” Chabert said. “I am also thrilled to expand my partnership with Hallmark with a new product collection available exclusively at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores. Ever since I was a little girl, I have sincerely loved the universally positive experience of shopping at a Hallmark store, so to be able to work on this collection that will allow other people and their families to create memories of their own has been such a treat and full circle for me.”

The renewal of the unscripted series Celebrations with Lacey Chabert is set to premiere later this year on Hallmark+. Returning to the show for Season 2 are Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls, Haul Out the Holly) alongside her talented party planning team Lisa Friedman and Marisa Lainer. In season 2, the series will continue to spotlight deserving community members with surprise celebrations in recognition of their incredible contributions.

In Season 2, Chabert and her team will surprise eight new individuals, each chosen for their extraordinary efforts to uplift those around them. These everyday heroes will be treated to fabulous, one-of-a-kind celebrations designed to honor their impact in a deeply meaningful way. As with the first season, the series will offer viewers touching glimpses into the lives of the honorees and their communities.

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert is produced by UNConventional Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television (SPT), and Lacey Chabert Productions. Executive producers of the series include UNConventional’s Gena McCarthy, Sony Pictures Television’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, along with Jill Garelick-Aron, Hollie Lobosky, and Lacey Chabert.