Entertainment Weekend: Golden Globes tonight on CBS featuring Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett and Amanda Seyfried will be among the presenters at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.

The show announced its first batch of presenters Wednesday. Others taking the stage will be Julia Garner, George Lopez and Justin Hartley.

Yeoh is returning to the Globes a year after she won best actress in a drama film for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” delivering a poignant acceptance speech (and a semi-serious threat to beat up the piano player who started to cut her off).

Wednesday’s announcement is the latest indicator that stars are likely to return to the show as it continues to attempt a return to form after several scandal-tarnished years. The show is known for its boozy celebration of film and television and as an early stop for awards season contenders. Scandals have led to a membership revamp and a new broadcaster for the Jan. 7 show, but a key question remains: Will viewers tune in?

Here’s more to know about the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GOLDEN GLOBES?

Viewers in the United States can catch the ceremony, broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. It will air beginning at 5 p.m. on the West Coast.

The three-hour show will have a strong lead-in since CBS is airing an NFL game directly before the Globes.