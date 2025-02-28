Entertainment Weekend: “Foul Play,” Anthony Davis has some fun with friends.

From the mischievous minds of the Impractical Jokers and nine-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis comes “Foul Play with Anthony Davis,” a docu-style unscripted comedy that gives some of the greatest athletes in the world one shot to score a great prank, or foul out trying. The half-hour special is set to air immediately following the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 16 on TBS.

As prank ringleader, Davis taps famous friends including World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts, WNBA Los Angeles Sparks’ star Cameron Brink and Brooklyn Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell, to join him in his hijinks. Together, with an assist from the Impractical Jokers, they foil unsuspecting colleagues with pranks including a fake fundraising charity event with Clippers’ shooting guard Terance Mann, an off-the-rails promotional shoot with LA Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, and a statue unveiling gone awry with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “Foul Play with Anthony Davis” will show the audience how everything comes together…and how easily it can fall apart.