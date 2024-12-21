Entertainment Weekend: ESPN and TNT start a weekend of round one of the CFP Playoffs at noon today.

RANT SPORTS – The 2024 CFP Playoffs will have an expanded field, with on-campus games starting Friday night in South Bend. ABC/ESPN will have No. 7 Indiana travels 200 miles to face No.10 Notre Dame in a marquee matchup. The game will air at 8 a.m. under the lights.

The broadcast team will be Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath and Katie George on hand in South Bend for the broadcast. For those who can’t access the broadcast radio of the game will be on ESPN or on the free Varsity Sports app for local broadcasts.

TNT joins the CFP Playoffs party starting in Happy Valley on Saturday

Welcome to the college football postseason for Turner Sports in a sublicence deal with ESPN. In the deal Turner Sports gets two playoff games this year. Part the deal has ESPN producing the games and providing the talent for the broadcasts.

Turner Sports will produce two pregame shows on site in Happy Valley starting on Bleacher Report at 10 a.m. ET with Mike Golic and his son Mike, Jr hosting the show. Then at 11 a.m. they have the showcase pregame gets going with Adam Lefkoe hosting. Analysts Champ Bailey, Takeo Spikes and Victor Cruz will join the show in Happy Valley.

Turner Sports – Has SMU vs Penn State and Clemson vs Texas

Things get underway at Noon with No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State with a “white out,” and 102,000 fans at Beaver Stadium. The ESPN broadcasting team of Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich and Tom Luginbil on hand for Turner Sports.

Turner Sports has No. 12 Clemson vs No. 5 Texas at 4 p.m. as two of the blue blood programs facing off in Austin. Calling the game between the Mustang vs. Longhorns will be Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor and Laura Rutledge.

ESPN/ABC gets the primetime game Tennessee at Ohio State

ESPN’s top commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe alongside Marty Smith are on the call from Columbus. The showcase the first round matchup between No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State.

Joining the coverage in Columbus will be The Pat McAfee Show will offer entertaining, free-flowing commentary on the game. on ESPN2. He will be joined by a rotation of ESPN analysts, notable personalities, and celebrities throughout the game. His regular The Pat McAfee Show crew of AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit and Tone Digs ​are set to join the coverage.

ESPN Radio has the coverage

Tennessee/Ohio State: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons

he broadcast for all four First Round games is available throughout the country on more than 400 ESPN Radio stations, the ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

Indiana/Notre Dame: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Alyssa Lang

SMU/Penn State: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Dawn Davenport

Clemson/Texas: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Dana Boyle