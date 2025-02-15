Entertainment Weekend Apple TV+: The Gorge will have you on the edge of your seat.

Two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.

An Apple Original Film, “The Gorge” is directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean, and hails from Skydance Media. “The Gorge” is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance, alongside Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill and Sherryl Clark through Crooked Highway, and Adam Kolbrenner, Dean and Gregory Goodman. Teller executive produces. The film also stars Sigourney Weaver and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù.

