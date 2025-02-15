Entertain Weekend Netflix: Go Inside Robert De Niro Political Thriller Zero Day

Remind Me

Explore

Behind the Scenes

Go Inside Robert De Niro Political Thriller Zero Day

What is truth in a post-truth world? That’s the big question in Zero Day, the upcoming political thriller starring Robert De Niro in his first leading role in a TV series.

“Zero Day is about the aftermath of a devastating cyber attack that kills thousands of people and that puts a nation already on edge right up to the precipice,” co-creator and co-showrunner Eric Newman explains in a behind-the-scenes sneak peek, which you can check out above.

Respected former U.S. President George Mullen (played by De Niro) leads the charge to bring those responsible for the attack to justice. But with disinformation rampant and the personal ambitions of power brokers in technology, finance, and government colliding, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.

The limited series also stars Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Matthew Modine, and Angela Bassett.

Zero Day arrives Feb. 20, only on Netflix.