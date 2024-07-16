‘Enough!’: Bernie Sanders Goes To Bat For Biden, Says Dems Need To ‘Stop Bickering And Nit-Picking’

WALLACE WHITE

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed his continuing support for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election in a New York Times op-ed published Saturday.

Sanders, who opposed Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2020, called on Democrats to rally behind the presumptive party nominee even while acknowledging that the president is “old, is prone to gaffes, walks stiffly and had a disastrous debate with Mr. Trump,” he said in the op-ed. In the midst of calls from 18 House Democrats and Democratic Vermont Sen. Peter Welch for Biden to drop out of his re-election bid, Sanders is steadfast in his support for Biden, echoing his initial endorsement in 2023, according to The Associated Press.

“Enough! Mr. Biden may not be the ideal candidate, but he will be the candidate and should be the candidate,” Sanders wrote. “And with an effective campaign that speaks to the needs of working families, he will not only defeat Mr. Trump but beat him badly. It’s time for Democrats to stop the bickering and nit-picking.”