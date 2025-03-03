Elon Musk Tells Joe Rogan Why He Thinks ‘Democrat Propaganda Machine’ Is ‘Fired Up To Destroy’ Him

Jason Cohen

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk told podcast host Joe Rogan on Friday he believes “the Democrat propaganda machine” is determined to ruin him in order to preserve fraudulent entitlements for illegal immigrants.

Musk’s DOGE aims to cut waste, fraud and abuse within the federal government and has saved taxpayers an estimated $65 billion so far, according to its website. Musk, on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” alleged that Democrats want illegal immigrants to receive government benefits in hopes of turning them into a large voter base.

WATCH:

“If I were to say like, what’s at the heart of the sort of — like, why is the Democrat propaganda machine so fired up to destroy me? … The main reason is that entitlements fraud — that includes like Social Security, Disability, Medicaid — entitlements fraud for illegal aliens is what is serving as a gigantic magnetic force to pull people in from all around the world and keep them here,” Musk told Rogan.

“Like basically if you pay people at a standard of living that is above 90% of Earth, then you have a very powerful incentive for 90% of Earth to come here and to stay here,” he continued. “But if you end the illegal alien fraud, then you turn off that magnet and they leave and they stop coming and the ones that are here, many of them will simply leave. And if that happens they will lose a massive number of Democratic voters.”

Musk also said that illegal immigrants are able to vote in New York state and city elections.

Most New York House Democrats declined to comment recently when asked whether they support noncitizens having the ability to vote in New York City’s municipal elections. A law in the New York City Council passed in 2022, which gave the city’s approximately 800,000 noncitizens with green cards or work permits the right to vote in municipal elections. While the law was initially blocked by a judge, it is currently being appealed in New York’s top court.

Although noncitizen voting is not common, it is allowed in some municipal elections around the nation, such as San Francisco, Washington, D.C and Burlington, Vermont.

Vice President JD Vance also asserted during the presidential campaign that Social Security and Medicare are experiencing a “massive fraud problem” due to illegal immigrants receiving benefits, according to CNBC. He cited what he claimed were incidents of fraud that certain constituents and friends told him about.

“Before we start talking about doing anything to the benefits for Americans who have earned them, let’s deal with the illegal alien fraud in our Social Security and Medicare system,” Vance said. “I think that costs us a lot of money.”

Musk told Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson on Oct. 8 that he believed Democrats would eliminate battleground states if they were victorious in the 2024 election by legalizing the status of illegal immigrants and turning them into Democratic voters.

“My prediction is if there’s another 4 years of a [Democrat] administration, they will legalize so many illegals that are there that the next election there won’t be any swing-states,” Musk said. “And we’ll be a single party country just like California is a single party state. It’s a super majority Dem state in California.”

